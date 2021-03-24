Isolation Transformer Market Is Growing Rapidly

Isolation Transformer Market Overview 2021 – 2026

Isolation transformer is a transformer, which is used to transfer electrical power from an AC source to a device or equipment while isolating the device from the power source. An isolation transformer is basically used to protect the user from faulty equipment. Isolation transformer physically separates two electrical systems to avoid ground loops for safe and accurate measurement.

Rising use of sensitive equipment such as computers and awareness among people about the necessity for reliable power quality lead to an increase in demand for permanent electrical solutions. Also, the increasing implementation of microprocessor based components in automotive, medical equipment, electronics equipment and different industries will influence the market positively. The enactment of energy-efficiency norms and standards in many countries has bolstered the demand for isolation transformers to an extent. The expected growth in automotive industry, electrical industry and electronics industry will in turn drive the growth of global isolation transformer market.

Key Competitors of the Global Isolation Transformer Market are: Johnson Electric Coil Company, Airlink Transformers Australia, Thomas & Betts, NORATEL, RBaker, ABB, Lundahl Transformers, ATL Transformers, MCI Transformer,, Others and Also Covered Regional Players

Major Product Types covered are:

Single-Phase Isolation Transformer Market

Three-Phase Isolation Transformer Market

Major Applications of Isolation Transformer covered are:

Healthcare industry

Consumer electronics

Aerospace industry

Automobile industry

Others

