Plant Based Protein Products Market Size, Key Company Profiles, Types, Applications and Forecast To 2027

A newly released intelligence report 2021 provides a wealth of insights on the growth outlook of global Plant Based Protein Products market. It offers short-term and long-term growth projections of the market, banking on in-depth analysis of the various growth factors that are shaping up the market performance and would continue to do so. The report focuses on both direct and indirect, and positive and negative factors to provide a fact-based assessment.
In addition to solid information on the production and demand-supply scenario in the utilities industry, report throws light on the top trends that are providing new dimensions of growth to Plant Based Protein Products market. All the data that has been presented in report is extracted from authenticated sources to ensure their reliability. Surveys conducted related to current and prospective market conditions of Plant Based Protein Products are strictly based on industry experts’ opinions.
Key players in the global Plant Based Protein Products market covered in Chapter 13:
Wilmar International Ltd.
Sotexpro
BENEO GmbH
Kellogg
Nestle
Glico Nutrition Co., Ltd
AMCO Proteins
DuPont
Roquette
Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA
Ingredion
Crespel & Deiters GmbH & Co. KG
Tyson Foods
Glanbia plc
Tate & Lyle Plc
Cargill
Burcon Nutrascience Corporation
Axiom Foods Inc.
Corbion NV
Kerry Group
Kroger
ADM
In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the Plant Based Protein Products market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Soy Protein
Wheat Protein
Pea Protein
Canola Protein
Potato Protein
Rice Protein
Corn Protein
Others
In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the Plant Based Protein Products market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Foods and Beverages
Animal Feed
Nutrition & Health Supplements
Pharmaceuticals
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of the following regions:
- North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Others)
- South America (Brazil, Others)
Some Points from Table of Content
2020-2025 Plant Based Protein Products Market Report – Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19)
Chapter 1 Plant Based Protein Products Market – Research Scope
Chapter 2 Plant Based Protein Products Market – Research Methodology
Chapter 3 Plant Based Protein Products Market Forces
Chapter 4 Plant Based Protein Products Market – By Geography
Chapter 5 Plant Based Protein Products Market – By Trade Statistics
Chapter 6 Plant Based Protein Products Market – By Type
Chapter 7 Plant Based Protein Products Market – By Application
Chapter 8 North America Plant Based Protein Products Market
Chapter 9 Europe Plant Based Protein Products Market Analysis
Chapter 10 Asia-Pacific Plant Based Protein Products Market Analysis
Chapter 11 Middle East and Africa Plant Based Protein Products Market Analysis
Chapter 12 South America Plant Based Protein Products Market Analysis
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
Chapter 14 Market Forecast – By Regions
Chapter 15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications
