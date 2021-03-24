Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Market Size, Key Company Profiles, Types, Applications and Forecast To 2027

Request Download Sample

A newly released intelligence report 2021 provides a wealth of insights on the growth outlook of global Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) market. It offers short-term and long-term growth projections of the market, banking on in-depth analysis of the various growth factors that are shaping up the market performance and would continue to do so. The report focuses on both direct and indirect, and positive and negative factors to provide a fact-based assessment.

In addition to solid information on the production and demand-supply scenario in the utilities industry, report throws light on the top trends that are providing new dimensions of growth to Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) market. All the data that has been presented in report is extracted from authenticated sources to ensure their reliability. Surveys conducted related to current and prospective market conditions of Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) are strictly based on industry experts’ opinions.

Key players in the global Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) market covered in Chapter 13:

Japan Radio Company Ltd.

Orbcomm Inc.

Transas Marine Limited

Comnav Marine

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

SAAB AB

CNS Systems AB

Furuno Electric Co. Ltd.

True Heading AB

Exactearth

L-3 Communication Holdings Inc.

In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Vessel Based

On-Shore Based

In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Vessel Tracking

Fleet Management

Maritime Security

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of the following regions:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Others)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Others)

South America (Brazil, Others)

Some Points from Table of Content

2020-2025 Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Market Report – Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19)

Chapter 1 Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Market – Research Scope

Chapter 2 Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Market – Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Market Forces

Chapter 4 Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Market – By Geography

Chapter 5 Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Market – By Trade Statistics

Chapter 6 Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Market – By Type

Chapter 7 Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Market – By Application

Chapter 8 North America Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Market

Chapter 9 Europe Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Asia-Pacific Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Market Analysis

Chapter 11 Middle East and Africa Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Market Analysis

Chapter 12 South America Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Market Analysis

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Chapter 14 Market Forecast – By Regions

Chapter 15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications

Key Questions Covered in the Report

What is the total market value of Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Market report?

What would be forecast period in the market report?

What is the market value of Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Market in 2021?

What is the Key Industry Leaders opinion for the Automatic Identification Systems (AIS)?

Which is base year calculated in the Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Market Report?

What are the key trends in the Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Market Report?

What are the market values / growth % of emerging countries?

Which market holds the maximum market share of the Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Market?

