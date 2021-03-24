Global Connected Street Lights Market Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Connected Street Lights Market Report 2020 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Connected Street Lights industry. The key insights of the report:

1.The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Connected Street Lights manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

2.The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

3.The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2015-2020 market shares for key vendors.

4.The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

5.The report estimates 2020-2025 market development trends of Connected Street Lights industry.

6.Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out

7.The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Connected Street Lights Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Connected Street Lights as well as some small players. At least 11 companies are included:

* Acuity Brands Lighting

* Citelum S.A.

* Dimonoff Inc

* Echelon Corporation

* EnGo PLANET

* Flashnet SRL

For complete companies list, please ask for sample pages.

The information for each competitor includes:

* Company Profile

* Main Business Information

* SWOT Analysis

* Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share

For product type segment, this report listed main product type of Connected Street Lights market

* Product Type I

* Product Type II

* Product Type III

For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users are also listed.

* Public Service

* Industrial

* Commerical

For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2013 to 2023. This report covers following regions:

* North America

* South America

* Asia & Pacific

* Europe

* MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

* Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

* 1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3 Preface

3.1 Research Scope

3.2 Research Methodology

3.2.1 Primary Sources

3.2.2 Secondary Sources

3.2.3 Assumptions

Chapter 4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End Users

Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Threats

Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis

6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis

6.2 Connected Street Lights Analysis

6.2.1 Technology Analysis

6.2.2 Cost Analysis

6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis

6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users

Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics

7.1 Latest News

7.2 Merger and Acquisition

7.3 Planned/Future Project

7.4 Policy Dynamics

Chapter 8 Trading Analysis

8.1 Export of Connected Street Lights by Region

8.2 Import of Connected Street Lights by Region

8.3 Balance of Trade

Chapter 9 Historical and Current Connected Street Lights in North America (2015-2020)

9.1 Connected Street Lights Supply

9.2 Connected Street Lights Demand by End Use

9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

9.4 Type Segmentation and Price

9.5 Key Countries Analysis

9.5.1 US

9.5.2 Canada

9.5.3 Mexico

Chapter 10 Historical and Current Connected Street Lights in South America (2015-2020)

10.1 Connected Street Lights Supply

10.2 Connected Street Lights Demand by End Use

10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

10.4 Type Segmentation and Price

10.5 Key Countries Analysis

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Argentina

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Peru

Chapter 11 Historical and Current Connected Street Lights in Asia & Pacific (2015-2020)

11.1 Connected Street Lights Supply

11.2 Connected Street Lights Demand by End Use

11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

11.4 Type Segmentation and Price

11.5 Key Countries Analysis

11.5.1 China

11.5.2 India

11.5.3 Japan

11.5.4 South Korea

11.5.5 ASEAN

11.5.6 Australia

Chapter 12 Historical and Current Connected Street Lights in Europe (2015-2020)

12.1 Connected Street Lights Supply

12.2 Connected Street Lights Demand by End Use

12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

12.4 Type Segmentation and Price

12.5 Key Countries Analysis

12.5.1 Germany

12.5.2 France

12.5.3 UK

12.5.4 Italy

12.5.5 Spain

12.5.6 Belgium

12.5.7 Netherlands

12.5.8 Austria

12.5.9 Poland

12.5.10 Russia

Chapter 13 Historical and Current Connected Street Lights in MEA (2015-2020)

13.1 Connected Street Lights Supply

13.2 Connected Street Lights Demand by End Use

13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

13.4 Type Segmentation and Price

13.5 Key Countries Analysis

13.5.1 Egypt

13.5.2 Iran

13.5.3 Israel

13.5.4 South Africa

13.5.5 GCC

13.5.6 Turkey

Chapter 14 Summary for Global Connected Street Lights (2015-2020)

14.1 Connected Street Lights Supply

14.2 Connected Street Lights Demand by End Use

14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

14.4 Type Segmentation and Price

Chapter 15 Global Connected Street Lights Forecast (2020-2025)

15.1 Connected Street Lights Supply Forecast

15.2 Connected Street Lights Demand Forecast

15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast

Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors

16.1 Acuity Brands Lighting

16.1.1 Company Profile

16.1.2 Main Business and Connected Street Lights Information

16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of Acuity Brands Lighting

16.1.4 Acuity Brands Lighting Connected Street Lights Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.2 Citelum S.A.

16.2.1 Company Profile

16.2.2 Main Business and Connected Street Lights Information

16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of Citelum S.A.

16.2.4 Citelum S.A. Connected Street Lights Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.3 Dimonoff Inc

16.3.1 Company Profile

16.3.2 Main Business and Connected Street Lights Information

16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of Dimonoff Inc

16.3.4 Dimonoff Inc Connected Street Lights Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.4 Echelon Corporation

16.4.1 Company Profile

16.4.2 Main Business and Connected Street Lights Information

16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of Echelon Corporation

16.4.4 Echelon Corporation Connected Street Lights Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.5 EnGo PLANET

16.5.1 Company Profile

16.5.2 Main Business and Connected Street Lights Information

16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of EnGo PLANET

16.5.4 EnGo PLANET Connected Street Lights Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.6 Flashnet SRL

16.6.1 Company Profile

16.6.2 Main Business and Connected Street Lights Information

16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of Flashnet SRL

16.6.4 Flashnet SRL Connected Street Lights Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.7 General Electric Co.

16.7.1 Company Profile

16.7.2 Main Business and Connected Street Lights Information

16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of General Electric Co.

16.7.4 General Electric Co. Connected Street Lights Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

……

……

Tables and Figures

Table Abbreviation and Acronyms List

Table Research Scope of Connected Street Lights Report

Table Primary Sources of Connected Street Lights Report

Table Secondary Sources of Connected Street Lights Report

Table Major Assumptions of Connected Street Lights Report

Figure Connected Street Lights Picture

Table Connected Street Lights Classification

Table Connected Street Lights Applications List

Table Drivers of Connected Street Lights Market

Table Restraints of Connected Street Lights Market

Table Opportunities of Connected Street Lights Market

Table Threats of Connected Street Lights Market

Table Raw Materials Suppliers List

Table Different Production Methods of Connected Street Lights

Table Cost Structure Analysis of Connected Street Lights

Table Key End Users List

Table Latest News of Connected Street Lights Market

Table Merger and Acquisition List

Table Planned/Future Project of Connected Street Lights Market

Table Policy of Connected Street Lights Market

Table 2015-2025 Regional Export of Connected Street Lights

Table 2015-2025 Regional Import of Connected Street Lights

Table 2015-2025 Regional Trade Balance

Figure 2015-2025 Regional Trade Balance

….. continued

