Global Braided Packing Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Compression packing which is also called braided packing or rope packing. Braided packing is a rope like material which is cut into rings that wrap around the rod. Once installed the compression force generated by tightening of the gland produces radial pressure. Since braided packing expands radially when compressed, the gland tolerances can be more flexible than when using vee packing.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Braided Packing in Vietnam, including the following market information:
Vietnam Braided Packing Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Vietnam Braided Packing Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Vietnam Braided Packing Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Braided Packing Market 2019 (%)
The global Braided Packing market was valued at 4901.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5407.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period. While the Braided Packing market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Braided Packing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Braided Packing production and consumption in Vietnam
Total Market by Segment:
Vietnam Braided Packing Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Vietnam Braided Packing Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Square Braided
Braid Over Braid
Braid Over Core
Interbraid
Die Form
Vietnam Braided Packing Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Vietnam Braided Packing Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Pump Packing Applications
Valve Packing Applications
Other Mechanical Sealing Applications
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Braided Packing Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Braided Packing Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Vietnam Braided Packing Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total Vietnam Braided Packing Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Lamons
BURGMANN INDUSTRIES
Slade Inc.
Carrara
WL GORE&ASSOCIATES
JM
DONIT TESNIT
American Braiding & Manufacturing
Flexitallic
Garlock
Utex Industries
Nippon pillar
James Walker
Kempchen Dichtungstechnik
LATTY INTERNATIONAL
John Crane
SPECO
Teadit
Palmetto Packings
Klinger
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Braided Packing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Vietnam Braided Packing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
….continued
