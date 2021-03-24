Thermal Conduction Tape Market Landscape Including Strategic, Unique Insights By 2026

Overview Of Thermal Conduction Tape Industry 2021-2026:

Thermally conductive adhesive transfer tapes are designed to provide a preferential heat-transfer path between heat-generating components and heat sinks or other cooling devices (e.g., fans, heat spreaders or heat pipes).

This tape is tacky pressure-sensitive adhesive loaded with thermally conductive ceramic fillers that do not require a heat cure cycle to form an excellent bond to many substrates. Only pressure is needed to form an excellent bond and thermal interface. The specialized chemistry of the 8810 tapes renders it modestly soft and able to wet to many surfaces, allowing it to conform well to non-flat substrates, provide high adhesion, and act as a good thermal interface.

This tape offers excellent adhesive performance with good wetting and flow onto many substrate surfaces, and offers both good thermal conductivity and good electrical insulation properties.

The Top key vendors in Thermal Conduction Tape Market include are:- 3M, Nitto Denko, Avery Dennison, tesa SE, Henkel, Berry Plastics, Intertape Polymer, LINTEC Corporation, Scapa, Shurtape Technologies, Lohmann, ORAFOL Europe GmbH,, Others and Also Covered Regional Players

Major Product Types covered are:

Aluminum Foil Tape

Copper Foil Tape

PET Film

Major Applications of Thermal Conduction Tape covered are:

Electrical & Electronics

Building & Construction

Packaging

Other

Region wise performance of the Thermal Conduction Tape industry

This report studies the global Thermal Conduction Tape market status and forecast, categorizes the global Cable Conduits market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

