Quinoa Market Research Provides an In-Depth Analysis on the Future Growth Prospects and Market Trends Adopted by the Competitors, Market CAGR, Revenue, Market Share, Rising Trends

Quinoa Market, Share & Trends Analysis by Type (Organic, Inorganic), by Application (Food Industry, Cosmetic Industry, Pharmaceutical industry), by End-Use (Ingredient, Packaged Food), by Region, Competitive Strategies and Segment Forecasts, 2016-2026

The global Quinoa market value was estimated to be USD 61 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 12.9% during the forecast period to reach the valuation of approximately USD 149.3 billion by the year 2026. This report focuses on vital aspects such as the size, share, demand, growth, gross profits, earnings, and revenue to evaluate the rise of the industry in the future. It asses the data gathered from the past years 2016 and 2017 to give an extensive view of the trends and predicts the possible rise of the industry during the years 2019 to 2026 while considering 2018 as the base year.

Quinoa is grown as a grain crop for its edible seeds. It finds its origin in the Andean region (Colombia to the south of Chile), but over the years its production has spread to more than 70 countries. It is pseudocereal, and is not from the grass family unlike wheat and rice, is botanically similar to spinach. It is similar to rice for cooking purposes as it can be cooked and used the same way as rice is used. It is a good source of manganese, copper, phosphorus, magnesium, fiber, folate, zinc, and much more, making it a highly healthy food. Moreover, it is gluten-free. Its major health benefits include the reduction of the risk of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes, and the regulation of blood sugar levels and cholesterol levels.

The health benefits of quinoa and the growing health-consciousness among a majority of the population are the key driving factors of the global market. Its increasing use in food products such as bread, noodles, and breakfast products is another factor boosting the growth of the market. The demand for organic and inorganic products from the cosmetics industry is expected to offer new opportunities for growth during the forecast period.

The growth of quinoa in non-indigenous countries has inflated the concern of food security including the use of unsustainable farming methods and production of the crop in weak ecological systems, which is threatening the sustainability of the producer and may hinder the growth of the market. Another concern of the market is its price, which has witnessed a significant rise during the years 2006 to 2017. This may slow down its sales, especially in emerging economies.

