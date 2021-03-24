Aquafeed Market Research Provides an In-Depth Analysis on the Future Growth Prospects and Market Trends Adopted by the Competitors, Market CAGR, Revenue, Market Share, Rising Trends

Aquafeed Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Fish Feed, Crustacean Feed, Mollusk Feed, Others), By Ingredients (Additives, Corn, Fish Meal, Fish Oil, Soybean, Others), By Species (Crustaceans, Mollusks, Catfish, Carp, Salmon, Tilapia, Others), By Region, Competitive Strategies and Segment Forecasts for 2016-2026

The Global Aquafeed Market was valued at USD 118.8 billion in the year 2018 and is expected to reach the valuation of USD 254.6 billion by the year 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% through the forecast years. The report gives a comprehensive overview of the global market scenario after evaluating the available data and market trends. This study performs a thorough examination of the available data to predict the prospective market growth in the forecast period. The study examines historical data collected from the years 2016 and 2017 and considers 2018 as the base year to project the growth of the industry until the year 2026. It performs a detailed analysis of the market size, share, demand, trends, revenue, and sales to track the development of the industry through the years.

Aquafeed is prepared by blending different raw materials and additives like fish feed or fish oil, measured according to the age of the animal as well as the requirement of the species. It is produced in two forms, including extruded bits and pressure-pelleted feed. Extruded bits float on the surface of the water, while pressure-pelleted feed sinks into the water. Aquafeed offers various benefits, for instance, nutritional, immune-resistant, and promoting growth in the aquatic animals. Recently, there has been an increase in the overall consumption of seafood, which has increased aquaculture activities. This is one of the primary reasons for the growth of the aquafeed market. Additionally, there is an increased awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of premium-quality seafood products, which is driving the production of high-quality Aquafeed across the globe. The availability of vast arable area that supports the cultivation of soybean, corn, and wheat, which are the primary components in the aquafeed production, has also propelled the growth of the market. The growth of the sector can also be attributed to the mass production of fish and limited access to marine feed resources.

The report divides the global market based on species as Crustaceans, Mollusks, Catfish, Carp, Salmon, Tilapia, and others, out of which carp accounts for a significant share of the worldwide industry. In terms of ingredients, the market is segmented as Additives, Corn, Fish Meal, Fish Oil, Soybean, and others. Soybean is currently leading the market, followed by corn, fish meal, fish oil, and additives. Regionally, the Asia Pacific accounts for a sizable share of the global market, followed by the market in Europe and Latin America. Fish Feed, Crustacean Feed, Mollusk Feed, Others,Additives, Corn, Fish Meal, Fish Oil, Soybean, Others,Crustaceans, Mollusks, Catfish, Carp, Salmon, Tilapia, Others

