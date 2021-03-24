Millet Market Research Provides an In-Depth Analysis on the Future Growth Prospects and Market Trends Adopted by the Competitors, Market CAGR, Revenue, Market Share, Rising Trends

Millet Market, Share & Trends Analysis by Type (Pearl, Finger, Proso, Foxtail, Others), by Application (Porridges, Steam Cooked Products, Breads, Beverages, Others), by Distribution Channel (Trade Associations, Supermarket, Traditional Grocery Stores, Online Stores), by Region, Competitive Strategies and Segment Forecasts, 2016-2026

This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

The Global Millet Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% through the forecast period to reach the valuation of USD 12.5 billion by the year 2026. This report examines all the significant factors such as the size, share, demand, growth, gross profits, earnings, and revenue to evaluate the rise of the industry in the future. It assesses the data gathered from the past years 2016 and 2017 to give an extensive view of the trends and predicts the possible rise of the industry during the years 2019 to 2026 while considering 2018 as the base year.

Millet is a cereal crop of the grass family and is mainly cultivated around the world for fodder and human food. The crop has a short growing season and has a high tolerance to dry and high-temperature climate, and thus, is majorly grown in the semi-arid tropic regions of Asia and Africa. A 100 gram serving of raw millet provides 378 calories and is a rich source of protein, dietary fiber, several B vitamins, and numerous dietary minerals. It is believed to have a higher nutritional value as compared to rice and wheat, and is also gluten-free but hasnt seen widespread popularity like the other two; however, the market is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period.

The two of most well-known millets are Pearl and Proso. Pearl millets are highly resistant to drought conditions and grow well on sandy soils in hot climatic regions. It is majorly grown in Africa and is the fourth-most important crop in India. Proso, also known as the common millet, requires the lowest amount of water as compared to others and is mostly grown in eastern Asian countries, including Japan, India, Mongolia, and Manchuria. Millets have been used in making various food products for a long time, mainly products such as porridge and other steam products. Malted millets have been primarily used in Africa to make alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages fermented for centuries.

The rise in food demand, its health benefits, unhealthy lifestyles, unsustainable farming of wheat and rice, and its climate-resistant properties are the driving factors of the global market. The increase in the number of millet-based food products such as flour, flakes, and cookies is another major factor contributing to the growth of the market. However, food security in developing regions such as India and Africa is a significant challenge for the market. The high product prices and low-shelf life are the restraining factors on the growth of the market. Despite this, the market is expected to see positive growth in the coming years.Pearl, Finger, Proso, Foxtail, Others,Porridges, Steam Cooked Products, Breads, Beverages, Others,Trade Associations, Supermarket, Traditional Grocery Stores, Online Stores

