Food and Beverage Disinfection Market driver and restrain: Business Analysis, Scope, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand, Overview, Forecast 2020 to 2028

Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Analysis, By Type Chemical (Chlorine Compounds, Alcohols), Technology (UV, Ozonation), By Application (Food surface, Food packaging, Food processing equipment), By End-Use (Food industry, Beverage industry and Others), Forecasts to 2026

The global Food and Beverage Disinfection market was valued at USD 149.1 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 206.4 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.1%. Food and beverage disinfection is done to destroy microorganisms like bacteria and fungi that occur naturally on fruits, vegetables, and other edibles resulting in premature spoiling. It is the process by which microorganisms are killed so that their numbers are reduced to a level which is neither harmful to health nor to the quality of perishable goods.Disinfection and cleaning are crucial parts of the production cycle. Disinfection, if not done correctly can cause severe consequences. Before disinfection, effective cleaning must be carried out to eliminate soils, residues, and other particulate matter. Using validated disinfectants following instructions and contact times significantly reduce the microbial growth. While selecting a disinfectant, it is essential to consider its toxicity, leftover residues, and the impact of water hardness. Temperature is also an important factor as some of the disinfectants do not operate well at cold temperatures. The type of disinfectant used depends mainly on the type of product being produced and processed.

Quaternary Ammonium compounds (QACs) are generally avoided as disinfectants in the beverage industry because they stick to certain surfaces like glass and may adversely affect beer head retention. Sodium or potassium hydroxide based caustic detergents are commonly used in dairy as they saponify (turn into soap) insoluble milk fats.Evonik (Germany), Neogen Corporation (US), Solvay (Belgium), Stepan Company (US), FINK TEC GmbH (Germany), Entaco (Belgium), CCL Pentasol (UK), Xylem (US), Evoqua Water Technologies (US), Advanced UV (US), Halma (UK), Trojan Technologies (Canada), and Suez (France).Chlorine Compounds, Alcohols,UV, Ozonation,Food surface, Food packaging, Food processing equipment,Food industry, Beverage industry and Others

