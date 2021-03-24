Potato Processing Market driver and restrain: Business Analysis, Scope, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand, Overview, Forecast 2020 to 2028

Potato Processing Market Analysis, By Type (Frozen, Chips & Snack Pellets, Others), By Distribution Channel (Food Service, Retail), Application (Snacks, Ready-to-Cook and Prepared Meals, Others), Forecasts to 2026

The global Potato Processing market was valued at USD 24.83 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 37.41 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.2%. Potato processing is a popular sector today which is being driven further due to a burgeoning demand, the improvement in the global potato production, and an overall blooming sector. Potato processing is carried out to enhance the taste of the final products as well as to extend their shelf-life. A massive demand across the globe for vegetarian foods with a special focus on potato products is pushing the growth further. The retail food industry is also growing worldwide which is helping in a deeper market penetration in the Asian and Latin American regions. Food processing technologies are improving and getting upgraded, which is also propelling the market growth that heavily depends on the availability of efficient technologies.Potatoes are the considered the most versatile vegetable in various cuisines around the world. Processed potato products such as frozen potato and frozen French fries are used in the quick service restaurant industry in a large scale. With the tremendous growth in the QSR industry, the demand for these processed products is bound to increase in near future as well. As the QSR industry is one of the fastest growing industries in the world as a result of the increasing disposable incomes, change in lifestyle, busy work-life schedules, increasing number of women in workforce, heightened exposure to metro cities, and expansion of retail outlets in tier two cities, the demand for these processed products is likely to have a stable growth in the near future. However, health consciousness consumers tend to stay away from starchy products like this tuber vegetable. Moreover, a few studies have claimed that acrylamide content in fried food products is harmful for the health as it is cancer inducing. The presence of high amounts of acrylamide in processed potato foods and related health issues due to heavy consumption may pose a challenge to the growth of this market.Lamb Weston Holdings, The Kraft Heinz Company, McCain Foods Limited, Intersnack Group GmbH and Co. Kg, Farm Frites, Agristo NV, Idahoan Foods, The Little Potato Company Ltd., Agrana Beteiligungs-AG, Groupe LimagrainFrozen, Chips & Snack Pellets, Others,Food Service, Retail,Snacks, Ready-to-Cook and Prepared Meals, Others

