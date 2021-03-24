Grain Analysis Market driver and restrain: Business Analysis, Scope, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand, Overview, Forecast 2020 to 2028

Grain Analysis Market Analysis, By Grain Type (Cereals, Oilseeds, Pulses) By Target Tested (GMO, Pesticides, Pathogens, Mycotoxins) By Technology (Rapid, Traditional) By Component (Instruments, Consumables & reagents, Reference materials) By End-Use (Food, Feed), Forecasts to 2026

The global Grain Analysis market was valued at USD 1,785.2 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2,841.7 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.9%. Grain quality is determined by several factors such as physical properties which constitutes moisture content, bulk density, kernel size, kernel hardness, virtuousness, kernel density and damaged kernels, safety factors including fungal infection, insects and mites, mycotoxins, foreign material odor and dust and compositional factors including milling yield, oil content, protein content, starch content and viability. Grain quality is critical to all the role players in the grain value chain from the producer to the consumer. The quality of grain can be determined by physically grading it, wherein features are determined visually and with the help of instruments. In this process, the grains suitability for its intended purpose and the grade are determined and are then linked directly to the value of the grain. Finally, based on the grading, the buyer of the grain can decide whether he can use the grain for his intended purpose or not.Increasing incidences of foodborne disease globally and rising government regulations regarding safety and quality of food are likely to foster the grain analysis market growth during the forecast period. In addition to this, the development of technologically advanced analyzers so as to test a wide range of contaminants is likely to drive the grain analysis market during the forecast years. The demand for food analyzers is also expected to increase owing to the growing consumption and growing production of the food grains. Grain analyzer measures moisture content and protein. Measuring moisture content is very important as excessive moisture reduces the quality and can lead to crop loss in store, and excessive drying can lead to cracking and impaired quality. Due to the globalization of grain trade, there is a quality war in the grain market, so the producers are focusing on the quality leading to increased demand for the grain analyzers. Globally, there has been an increase in production as well as consumption of grains. Statistics published by the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) reveal that the world production of cereals reached a new high in 2017. With the increase in total production and consumption of cereals in the last few years, the need for analyzing grain quality and safety has increased. This increase can also be explained by the increase in outbreaks of foodborne illnesses and consumer concerns associated with GM content in food products. However, lack of awareness regarding safety and quality of food grains is projected to limit the grain analysis market growth during the forecast period.Bureau Veritas, TUV SUD, Eurofins Scientific, TUV Nord Group, ALS Limited, Intertek Group, Neogen Corporation, Romer Labs Divisions, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Shimadzu CorporationCereals, Oilseeds, PulsesGMO, Pesticides, Pathogens, MycotoxinsRapid, TraditionalInstruments, Consumables & reagents, Reference materials,Food, Feed

