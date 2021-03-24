Durum Market driver and restrain: Business Analysis, Scope, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand, Overview, Forecast 2020 to 2028

Durum Market, Share & Trends Analysis by Nature (Organic, Inorganic), by Type (Fine, Coarse (Semolina Flour)), by End-User (Pasta & Noodles manufacturers, Bakery Industry, Desserts, Others), by Distribution Channel (Direct, Retail), by Region, Competitive Strategies and Segment Forecasts, 2016-2026

This report on the Durum Market sheds light on the essential factors such the size, share, demand, growth, gross profits, earnings, and revenue to evaluate the rise of the industry in the future. It asses the data gathered from the past years 2016 and 2017 to give an extensive view of the trends and predicts the possible rise of the industry during the years 2019 to 2026 while considering 2018 as the base year.

Durum is a tetraploid species of wheat and is also known as pasta wheat and macaroni wheat. It is the second most cultivated kind of wheat with common wheat being at the top. Although it is the second most cultivated species of wheat, it only accounts for about 5% to 8% of the total global wheat production. It is predominant wheat grown in the Middle East.

Durum wheat has to go through four processing steps – cleaning, tempering, milling, and purifying. First, to remove the foreign material on top of it, it is thoroughly cleaned and shrunken and broken. Next comes tempering it to a moisture content which toughens the seed coat for efficient separation of bran and endosperm. The milling process requires repetitive grinding and sieving. The last process is purifying, which results in maximum semolina yield and the least amount of bran powder. For preparing durum bread, durum wheat is ground into flour which is then mixed with dough. The dough is then mixed with yeast and lukewarm water, and then fermented for hours to process the bread. In the Middle East as well as North African region, local bread-making makes up for half of the consumption of durum. It is also used for making couscous and bulghur.

Durum is a good source of carbohydrates, proteins, and minerals. Being rich in protein and having a solid structure makes durum convenient for special purposes. It is widely used to make pasta. Semolina Flour is used in the production of specific pasta and special bread types. The increase in the number of people opting for whole-grain flours is increasing the demand for semolina flour, which is a major driving factor of the market. The practical usage, longer shelf life, and nourishing benefits of pasta are gradually increasing its demand, but the increase in the number of the health-conscious population may lead to a decrease in consumption of pasta. However, the increasing applications of durum in industries such as the bakery and desserts industries are expected to offer new opportunities for growth during the forecast period.Organic, Inorganic,Fine, Coarse (Semolina Flour),Pasta & Noodles manufacturers, Bakery Industry, Desserts, Others,Direct, Retail), by Region, Competitive Strategies and Segment Forecasts, 2016-2026

