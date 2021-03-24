Food Flavors Market Research Provides an In-Depth Analysis on the Future Growth Prospects and Market Trends Adopted by the Competitors, Market CAGR, Revenue, Market Share, Rising Trends

Food Flavors Market Analysis, By Origin Type (Natural, Artificial) By Product Type (Brown Chocolate & Vanilla, Dairy, Fruits & Nuts, Spices) By Application Type (Beverages, Dairy, Confectionery & Snacks, Meat) By Form (Liquid, Dry, Gas), Forecasts to 2026

The global Food Flavors market was valued at USD 13.31 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 19.72 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 5%. In scientific terms, flavors can be defined as the sensations induced by the chemical compounds present in the foods and beverages consumed. Some of these are naturally occurring and are present in the products like fruits, vegetables, herbs, meat, fish and flowers. These are the additives used to enhance the flavor of the edible products. Even a small proportion of flavor is sufficient to alter the taste, color and smell of any products. Additionally, they are also used to give a peculiar taste, aroma and color to the colorless and tasteless products like candies. Moreover, they are also used to disguise the undesirable flavor or smell of a product. Taste is the major factor when it comes to the success of any foodstuff or a beverage. Hence, the product manufacturers invest high funds for the research and development activities. Before launching of a new product, it is gone through a number of tests and launched only after satisfactory results are obtained. However, the success of any food product or beverage depend snot only on the flavor but also on the advertisement strategies adopted by the manufacturers. For example, in 2016, Propercorn, a popcorn brand started a two-day campaign wherein, guests were invited at the store and learn the skills required for creation of perfect tastes. The customers or the participants preparing the best tastes would be able to participate in the Crowd-seasoning competition in order to invent a new limited-edition flavor variety. Change in preferences of taste and increase in sugar-free foods and beverages are expected to increase the demand in the industry. These products are also extensively used in the pharmaceutical industry. Bitter medicines are added with certain flavoring in order to make them more desirable and consumable. A high demand for authentic flavor experience is driving the sector for unique tastes in the food flavors sector. For example, in January 2019, Coke introduced two new flavorings of diet coke called Strawberry guava and Blueberry Acai. The unique flavoring of coke increased curiosity among the people and urged more people to buy these products.

High demand for new kinds of tastes and continuous innovation in the flavorings segment of the product is driving the growth for food flavor market. Moreover, changing lifestyle coupled with high rate of urbanization has increased the demand for foodstuffs and beverages that is eventually driving this industry. However, factors like rejection of flavorings by the people, expensive extraction of tastes from natural occurring products and volatility in prices of raw materials are expected to restraint this industry in coming years.Givaudan (Switzerland), International Flavors & Fragrances (US), Firmenich (Switzerland), Symrise (Germany), Frutarom (Israel), Sensient (US), MANE (France), Takasago (Japan), T.Hasegawa (Japan), and Robertet (France).Natural, Artificial,Brown Chocolate & Vanilla, Dairy, Fruits & Nuts, Spices,Beverages, Dairy, Confectionery & Snacks, Meat,Liquid, Dry, Gas

