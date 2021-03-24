Cultured Meat Market Research Provides an In-Depth Analysis on the Future Growth Prospects and Market Trends Adopted by the Competitors, Market CAGR, Revenue, Market Share, Rising Trends

Cultured Meat Market Analysis, By Source (Poultry, Pork, Beef, Seafood, Duck, Turkey), By End Use (Nuggets, Burgers, Meatballs, Sausages, Hot Dogs, Others), Forecasts to 2026

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/sample-report/340035/Cultured Meat Market Analysis, By Source#sample

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

The global Cultured Meat market is estimated to be valued at USD 15.29 Million by the year 2021 and reach a value of USD 19.0 Million by the year 2026, at an estimated CAGR of 4.4%. Increasing global demand for meat is a key factor influencing growth. Based on the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) estimates, owing to the expanding world population, and increased meat consumption in developing countries, worldwide meat consumption is likely to increase by 73%.Under the current system of livestock production, researchers project that not enough land would be available to satisfy the growing demand. Thus, cultured meat may serve as a solution to the worlds booming demand. Moreover, with the increase in demand, production has also witnessed a rising trend. However, concerns associated with meat production such as carbon emissions, particularly from beef production has drawn global attention. Based on estimates by the FAO, total emissions from livestock accounted for around 14.5% of the total anthropogenic GHG emissions. Beef accounted for around 41% of the livestock sectors emissions. Other meat such as pig and chicken meat accounted for 9% and 8%, respectively. Benefits associated with cultured or clean meat including sustainability, animal welfare, environmental friendliness, and food safety among others would also drive demand.

Cultured meat is a major segment of the growing cellular agriculture technology due to the massive demand for meat products across the globe. In the case of cultured meat, the product is produced by in-vitro cultivation of animal cells. Although each company has its proprietary techniques for producing the product, the overall production process is similar.

North America dominated the market in 2018, with a share of 43.5%. Increasing demand for protein-rich food in the region, coupled with growing awareness towards risks associated with meat, is a key factor driving growth. In addition, the increase in the adoption of strategic initiatives by the key players operating in the market will also influence growth. For instance, recently, in August 2019, five cellular agriculture and aquaculture companies, namely BlueNalu, Finless Foods, Fork & Goode, JUST, and Memphis Meats announced allying together under the name the Alliance for Meat, Poultry and Seafood Innovation (AMPS Innovation). The alliance aims to work closely with organizations such as the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Food and Drug Administration for curating a regulatory framework for meat, poultry, and seafood, which are grown directly from animal cells, thereby fostering a substantial market for these products.

Since genetically modified food products are always under the radar, the market will face some obstructions in the form of heavy regulations and long approval periods. The products will have to compete in the global market for competitive prices, which will be difficult with heavy investment and huge scientific development costs.Key players include Mosa Meat, Integriculture Inc., Aleph Farms, Finless Foods, Memphis Meats, Modern Meadow, Wild Earth Inc., Supermeat, and Future Meat Technologies. In March 2019, Nissin Food Holdings incorporated cell-based meat into their ramen. They made use of collagen gel as scaffold, and bovine muscle cells to artificially produce one cubic centimeter of diced steak.Nuggets, Burgers, Meatballs, Sausages, Hot Dogs, Others,Poultry, Pork, Beef, Seafood, Duck, Turkey

Click to know more about product @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/340035/Cultured Meat Market Analysis, By Source

________________________________________