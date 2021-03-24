Nutritional Analysis Market Research Provides an In-Depth Analysis on the Future Growth Prospects and Market Trends Adopted by the Competitors, Market CAGR, Revenue, Market Share, Rising Trends

Nutritional Analysis Market Analysis, By Type (Beverages, Snacks, Bakery & confectionery, Meat & poultry, Sauces, dressings, and condiments, Dairy & desserts, Fruits & vegetables, Edible fats & oils, Baby food, Others) By Parameter, By Objective, By End Use, By Region Forecasts to 2026

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/sample-report/340036/Nutritional Analysis Market Analysis, By#sample

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

The global Nutritional Analysis market was worth USD 4.20 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 8.05 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 8.4%. Nutrition analysis involves determining the nutritional content of foods. The increasing demand of nutritional analysis at a global level is due to the rise in consumer awareness, implementation of food safety and nutritional labeling regulations, globalization of food trade, and advancement in technology. Nutritional analysis finds application in packaged retail food sector in the form of nutrition fact panels and menu labeling. However, lack of institutional coordination, obsolete technology as well as the absence of a suitable regulatory framework are the factors that will obstruct the growth of the market over the forecasted period.Changing food label policies are likely to push the market growth uphill in the forecasting period. Also, the shift in consumer awareness regarding consumption safe and nutritional food is again pushing the market growth. The stringent government regulations regarding food safety and quality foster the growth of nutritional analysis market. For instance, in December 2017, The Comptroller and Auditor General of India released an audit report on the Implementation of Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. In the U.S., nutrition information is compulsory on packaged retail foods in the form of nutrition facts panels as a result of food labeling regulations. Nutritional Labeling is a way of reducing the informational asymmetry between the producers and consumers, wherein the producers provide the consumers with the information that would be unavailable for the consumer.

The nutritional analysis market is very fragmented and includes a large number of giants and emerging players. Moreover, the emerging players have a good opportunity to enter the Nutritional analysis market, owing to developments in the market and high demand from food & beverage industries.

Based on regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America region is forecasted to occupy the largest share in the market over the years. Factors like stringent regulatory framework for food labeling, the rise in the use of nutritional claims as a marketing strategy by food manufacturers are helping propel the market in the North American region. The market in Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow on account of rising regulations coupled with the increasing demand for nutritional labeling of products in countries like China, India, Australia, and New Zealand. Developing regions do not have the organization, sophistication, as well as the needed technologies for testing of food nutrition. The infrastructure of food analysis laboratories in these developing countries is less due to inadequate resources, limited technology and the improper management.Eurofins Scientific, SGS S.A., Covance, DTS Food Laboratories, Bureau Veritas, Thermo Fisher Scientific, AsureQuality, TUV Nord Group, DTS Food Laboratories, and QiagenBeverages, Snacks, Bakery & confectionery, Meat & poultry, Sauces, dressings, and condiments, Dairy & desserts, Fruits & vegetables, Edible fats & oils, Baby food, Others

Click to know more about product @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/340036/Nutritional Analysis Market Analysis, By

________________________________________