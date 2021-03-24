Beverage Stabilizers Market Research Provides an In-Depth Analysis on the Future Growth Prospects and Market Trends Adopted by the Competitors, Market CAGR, Revenue, Market Share, Rising Trends

Beverage Stabilizers Market Analysis, By Type (Xanthan gum, Carrageenan, Gum Arabic), Mode of Function (Stabilization, Texturization, Viscosification), Application (Fruit drinks, Dairy products, Alcoholic beverages), Forecasts to 2026

The global Beverage Stabilizers market was valued at USD 116.6 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 178.1 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4 %. Beverage stabilizers meet a wide variety of needs of the beverage industry. Beverage stabilizers are also responsible for enhancing the taste of the beverage. Various substances like xanthan, pectin, carboxymethyl cellulose, guar gum, etc. are used as beverage stabilizers. Pectin is a consumer-friendly substance that is used as a preservative in numerous homemade drinks and juices. It has excellent sustainability. Taste and nutritional aspects of the beverages are improved by pectin. Gum Arabic is used as an emulsifier and thickening agent. It is used to bind the sweeteners and flavorings.Consumption of beverages is influenced by the standard of living, demand, and supply of various types of beverages, and the religious preferences of the consumers amongst others. These factors dictate the amount of the beverages that is consumed in a particular region or a state. There has been a rise in the demand for Beverage Stabilizers over the past years, mainly due to an increase in the amount of beverages consumed. Other factors that help the growth of the Beverage Stabilizers market is the increase in the natural ingredients in the foods, which has mainly arisen recently due to the increasing consumer awareness about the importance of healthy diets. Better viscosity, stability, turbidity, and the color is provided by xanthan gum than CMC stabilizer. Xanthan gum is used in many applications as it is cold soluble, has suspension and viscosity abilities as well as very good acid stability. Gum Arabic is also another useful stabilizer as it is used in stabilization mainly due to its ability to stabilize emulsions without the adverse viscosity. There are some manufacturers who are adding inulin, a natural, soluble fiber extracted from chicory.

Awareness regarding consumption of healthy diet is increasing among consumers. There is a rising preference for natural food ingredient s. The food and beverage industry is seeing an increasing number of mergers and acquisitions. In 2018, the soft drinks sector witnessed the highest number of mergers. This is expected to have a favorable impact on the beverage stabilizers market.

The global demand is rising, especially in the fruit drinks industry. The growing demand is governed by the performance quality and functionality of the products. Increasing demand for beverage stabilizers is a crucial factor endorsing development and significant innovation in the market.Cargill (US), Tate & Lyle (UK), DowDuPont (US), Ashland (US), Palsgaard (Denmark), Glanbia Nutritionals (US), Kerry Group (Ireland), Advanced Food Systems (US), Chemelco International (Netherlands), and Nexira (France)Xanthan gum, Carrageenan, Gum Arabic,Stabilization, Texturization, Viscosification,Fruit drinks, Dairy products, Alcoholic beverages

