Electrosurgery Devices Market Report with Key Player Landscape and Their Market Entry Strategies, Marketing Channels, Market Dynamics, Trends, Opportunities, Drivers 2020 to 2028

Electrosurgery Devices Market Analysis By Product Type, By Surgery Type, By End Use, Forecasts to 2026

The global Electrosurgical Devices Market was valued at USD 4,432.2 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 7,202.4 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.6%. Electrosurgery refers to the process of cutting and coagulating tissue using high-frequency electrical current. Electrosurgery employs minimal invasive products and techniques. The rising demand for non-invasive surgeries and rapid adoption of technologically advanced products globally is expected to drive the growth of Electrosurgical Devices Market. Development of technologically advanced electrosurgical devices, increasing demand for ambulatory surgeries, and the growing number of plastic surgeries are the key drivers of the Electrosurgical Devices Market. Increasing demand for electrosurgeries is also attributed to its ease, low risk involved, faster recovery time, and reduced chances of infection.

The key market players are adopting strategies such as product development, expansions, mergers, acquisitions, and ventures to retain their position in the market and expand their product portfolio. For instance, In 2019, Olympus launched a new Electrosurgery Generator (ESG-150) that supplies high-frequency electrical current that can power many endoscopic devices. Likewise, in March 2014, CareFusion, a leading global medical technology company announced the global launch of a new line of electrosurgical instruments under the V. Mueller brand. This new line of bipolar electrosurgical instruments included both forceps and scissors with nearly 200 options including non-stick, titanium and irrigating options to meet the specific requirements of surgeons. This trend of novel product developments is most likely to continue in the forecast period, thereby supplementing electrosurgical devices market growth.

Olympus Corporation, Cividien, Parkell, Smith & Nephew, Ethicon, Boston Scientific, B. Braun Melsungen, Kirwan Surgical Products, Bovie Medical Corporation, and ATMOS

