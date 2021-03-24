Cystic Fibrosis Drug Market Report with Key Player Landscape and Their Market Entry Strategies, Marketing Channels, Market Dynamics, Trends, Opportunities, Drivers 2020 to 2028

Cystic Fibrosis Drug Market, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Drug Type (Pancreatic Enzyme Supplements Multivitamins, Mucolytics, Antibiotics, Bronchodilators, Anti-Inflammatory Agents, CFTR Potentiators, Others), by Drug Administration (Oral, Injection), by Application (Hospitals, Clinics, Others), by Region, Competitive Strategies and Segment Forecasts, 2016- 2026

The global cystic fibrosis drug market is expected to reach USD 16.3 billion by 2026, delivering a CAGR of around 16.8% over the years. Cystic fibrosis, also known as mucoviscidosis, is a genetic disorder, which generally affects the lungs, but also the pancreas, liver, kidneys, and intestine. Cystic fibrosis is an autosomal recessive disorder meaning that two copies of abnormal genes must be present for the disorder to develop. This disease causes difficulty in breathing, and thick viscous secretions, which can lead to a life-threatening impact on the lungs, the pancreas, liver, and intestine, and also blocks the pancreatic enzymatic actions on the body. Cystic fibrosis is caused by mutation of the gene, which is required for protein cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR), a protein required for regulating sweat, mucus, and body secretions.

According to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Patient Registry, in the United States, it is estimated that more than 30,000 people are living with cystic fibrosis in the US, and more than 70,000 people worldwide. Currently, there exists no permanent cure for this disease, but several treatment methods using various cystic fibrosis drugs and therapeutics have resulted in a positive outcome. At a time, newborns with CF usually died in their infancy years, but now with the improved treatments, the typical lifespan of people suffering from this disease has increased to 40 years. It is because of this reason the cystic fibrosis drug market is witnessing a continuous growth.

Gene therapy has shown signs of being a potential cure for cystic fibrosis. As of 2016, clinical trials have seen limited success; however, the use of gene therapy as a routine therapy is not suggested as it may lead to complications. The main goal of gene therapy is to place a normal copy of the CFTR gene into the affected cells. This would result in the affected epithelium cells to produce functional CFTR protein in all target cells without any harmful reactions or inflammation responses. To prevent the manifestation of cystic fibrosis in the lungs, only 5% to 10% of the normal amount of CFTR gene composition is needed. For gene transfer, multiple approaches have been made, including liposomes and viral vectors in animal models and clinical trials. However, these methods turned out to be inefficient because very few cells take up the vector and express the gene, resulting in a little effect. Moreover, problems also exist with cDNA recombination, but researchers have succeeded in a functional repair in the culture of CFTR in intestinal stem cell organoids of cystic fibrosis patients. Phage therapy is also being researched to fight against the multidrug-resistant bacteria in people with CF.

According to Oct 18, 2018, New England Journal of Medicine, new trials focused on those two groups of patients resulted in a breakthrough. The team of scientists found out that two triple-drug regimens of the new cystic fibrosis drugs could potentially benefit 90% of people with cystic fibrosis. The trail was led by Dr. Steven Rowe. Rowe and his team tested a combination of two available CFTR modulatorstezacaftor and ivacaftor, plus an experimental one, known as VX-659. About half of people with CF carry two copies of the mutation. For them, a combination of two existing CFTR modulators can ease breathing problem, but the overall effects are only modest, said Dr. Rowe. A permanent cure has not been achieved yet; however, such researches and trials have led to the improvement of the quality of life among CF patients.

The rising prevalence of cystic fibrosis patients, the increasing demand for alternative treatments, and the continuous research for the development of better drugs are the primary factors for the growth of the cystic fibrosis drug market. As of now, there are about 1900 identified CFTR mutations responsible for the cystic fibrosis diseases and treatments exist for only about half of the mutations. The development of drugs for the treatment of the rest of the mutations will offer opportunities for the growth of the cystic fibrosis drug market in the come. On the other hand, the high cost of cystic fibrosis drugs is the major restraining factor on the market. It is stated that drug Orkambi, manufactured by Vertex, costs about USD 1,26,277 per patient per year.

North America dominates the global cystic fibrosis drug market because of the increasing expenditure and investment made in the healthcare sector along with initiatives undertaken by non-profit organizations and the presence of key players such as Vertex Pharmaceuticals. There exists two FDA approved CFTR modulator drugs Kalydeco & Orkambi by Vertex Pharmaceuticals, which secure the top positions with 46% of the global cystic fibrosis drug market. The competition does not exist for Kalydeco & Orkambi. Furthermore, Vertex is developing triple-combo drugs for 90% of the total identified CFTR mutations. This will secure Vertexs position as the top dominant player for a long time. Some of the other key companies that provide cystic fibrosis drugs are F. Hoffmann-La Roche, AbbVie, Gilead, Novartis, Allergan, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., among others.

