Antibiotics Market is estimated to reach USD 63.34 Billion by 2026, Market Size, Sales Volume, Market Outlook, Growth, Status, Business Opportunities and Forecast 2020 to 2028

The Antibiotics Market is estimated to reach USD 63.34 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Research Genics. This can be mainly associated with the growing incidences of infectious diseases such as pneumonia, HIV/AIDS, malaria, and tuberculosis along with technological advancements that are expected to become the most common growth factors globally in the coming years.Expanding efforts initiated by the key companies for the development of advanced products will boost market growth. A report by the Pew Charitable Trust states, about 37 promising molecules were investigated within the U.S. market in March 2016. Majority of which are in clinical trials phase II and are expected to hit the market in the coming years. Moreover, supportive government enactments, such as the GAIN (Generating Antibiotics Incentives Now) Act, is anticipated to facilitate the approval process. GAIN Act has plans, which promote the advancement of therapies against antibiotic-resistant pathogens. Diarrhea is one of the leading causes of death among children across the globe, and it requires antibiotic mediation to reduce the death rate. Other infectious diseases that may boost the growth of the market are pneumonia, HIV/AIDS, malaria, and tuberculosis. Moreover, the development of new infections, such as the Ebola virus and Zika, are also promoting the development and growth of the antibiotics market.

Due to the presence of key players, favorable reimbursement policies, and rising number of chronic diseases along with several initiatives initiated by the governments, North America accounts for the largest share of 33.5% of the market in 2018.Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., AstraZeneca plc, The Menarini Group, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Bayer HealthCare AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., SanofiProtein, DNA, RNA, Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors, Mycolic Acid Inhibitors,Hospital pharmacies, Retail pharmacies, Online pharmacies

