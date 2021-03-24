Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market Size, Sales Volume, Market Outlook, Growth, Status, Business Opportunities and Forecast 2020 to 2028

Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market By Therapeutics (Cholinesterase inhibitors, Pipeline Drugs, NMDA receptor antagonist), End User (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and e-Commerce), By Diagnostics Type, And Segment Forecasts, 2016-2026

The Alzheimers Therapeutics Market is expected to reach USD 12.43 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Research Genics. This can be mainly associated with the growing pipeline drug development, investment in biomarkers for drug development which are expected to further accelerate the market growth globally. Based on statistics, increase in advanced diagnostics for early detection, along with more specific drug development, and emerging innovative diagnostics technologies are also some of the factors that will help to grow the size of the global market.Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is the most usual cause of dementia worldwide. The study of this disease is multifactorial, and pathophysiology is also complicated. According to several types of research, an exponential rise in the number of cases of AD, highlighting the need for developing an effective treatment. AD also imposes a tremendous emotional and financial trouble to the patient’s family and society. The disease has been studied for more than a century, but memantine and acetylcholinesterase inhibitors are the only drugs currently recommended for its management. These drugs provide significant improvement alone but do less to change the disease process. The significant penetration into the molecular and cellular pathomechanism in AD over the previous few decades has given considerable progress in the understanding of the disease. Several novel strategies that seek to revise the disease process have been developed. The notable developments in this direction are the tau-based and amyloid therapeutics, which could hold the key to treatment of AD shortly.

North America market for Alzheimers Therapeutics accounts for the largest share of 29.30% in 2018. Due to the presence of advanced healthcare facilities and infrastructure in developed countries, such as the U.S. Moreover, the high buying power for expensive drugs and compensation policies are the drivers projected to promote market demand.Eli Lilly and Company, Daiichi Sankyo F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer, Inc., Eisai Co., Ltd., Novartis AG, H. Lundbeck A/S, TauRx Therapeutics Ltd, Forest Laboratories, Inc., AC Immun, Johnson & Johnson, TauRx Pharmaceuticals Ltd, VTV TherapeuticsCholinesterase inhibitors, Pipeline Drugs, NMDA receptor antagonistHospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and e-Commerce

