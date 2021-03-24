Naloxone Spray Market Size, Sales Volume, Market Outlook, Growth, Status, Business Opportunities and Forecast 2020 to 2028

Naloxone Spray Market By Dosage (2 mg/actuation and 4 mg/actuation), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Clinics, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Other) And Segment Forecasts, 2016-2026

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

The naloxone spray market is projected to grow at a rate of 22.8% in terms of value, from 2019 to reach USD 928.1 million by 2026. Naloxone Nasal Spray is used for treating an opioid emergency or a likely opioid overdose with symptoms such as breathing problems and severe sleepiness or inability to respond.Naloxone Nasal Spray is used to reverse the effects of opioid medicines for a temporary period. The medicine in this nasal Spray does not affect people who are not exposed to opioid medications. It is necessary to provide emergency medical help to the patient after giving the first dose of the nasal spray. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 400,000 people died as a result of an opioid overdose in the period 1999 to 2017. Also, on average, over 130 people in America die every day owing to overdoses involving opioids, a class of drugs that comprise prescription medications like oxycodone, fentanyl, morphine, and hydrocodone, along with illegal drugs including heroin or drugs sold as heroin.

Increase in launches and approval of new naloxone spray products is anticipated to be a significant driver boosting the growth of the market in the upcoming years. For instance, in April 2019, Pfizer, a major pharmaceutical company, launched a generic nasal spray of naloxone which is expected to significantly fuel market demand.

Additionally, with an increase in the prevalence of opioid overdoses, several efforts are being taken to make this emergency overdose reversal medication more readily available and accessible to the people who may require it. The FDA has also taken the unprecedented step of assisting manufacturers to pursue approval of an over-the-counter naloxone spray product and is exploring other ways to increase the availability of naloxone products intended for use in the community.Emergent BioSolutions, Pfizer, and Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.2 mg/actuation and 4 mg/actuation,Hospitals, Clinics, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Other

