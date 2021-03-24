Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Size, Sales Volume, Market Outlook, Growth, Status, Business Opportunities and Forecast 2020 to 2028

Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Type (Standard Formula, Specialty Formula, Blenderized Formula), Form, Age (Adult and Infants), Application, Flavor – Global Forecast 2026.

The Enteral Feeding Formulas Market is forecasted to grow from USD 5.11 Billion in 2018 to USD 9.43 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.5%, during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by the growing geriatric population, chronic diseases, and premature births, high spending on health care and high demand for home care. Increase in patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases, cancer and diabetes, the leading disease-causing death, has driven the enteral formula market. Continuous clinical trials show the growth of new developments in products. Another key factor that positively impacts the growth of tube feeds is the increasing number of new product launches.

Enteral tube feeding is used for the administration of nutrients through the intestine or the stomach through the tubes and this applies to those patients who are unable to meet the nutrient requirements or are unable to orally consume nutrients. Various types of tubes, such as nasojejunal tube, nasogastric tube, gastrostomy and jejunostomy, are available for enteral formula feeding.

Large varieties of formulas are available to feed a person in enteral procedures, selection of a particular method for a person, who is not suitable for such a formula results in various side effects. Few people are allergic to specific proteins, fatty acids (milk and lactose, maize, eggs, tree nuts, soy, fish, and others) and are required to take formulas that are appropriate for their condition. Consequently, complexity in selecting the right method reduces market growthThe major players in the market are Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany), Victus Inc. (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Global Health Product Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Nestle (Switzerland), Danone S.A. (France), Mead Johnson Nutrition Company (US), Hormel Foods, LLC (US), Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan) and others.Standard Formula, Specialty Formula, Blenderized Formula,Adult and Infants

