Nitric Oxide Market Share and Forecast Analysis By 2026

The report Global Nitric Oxide Market analyzes the strategy patterns, and forecast in the coming years. The report offers detailed coverage of Nitric Oxide industry and main market trends. Nitric oxide is a chemical compound in gas form that is sometimes used to treat infants with severe breathing problems associated with narrow blood vessels in the lungs. It works by relaxing smooth muscle to widen (dilate) blood vessels, especially in the lungs. Nitric oxide is usually used together with a breathing machine (ventilator).

Inhaled nitric oxide (iNO) is recognized as a potent and selective pulmonary vasodilator that does not decrease systemic vascular tone. The therapeutic application of iNO in human was first described in 1990s. INO therapy was effective to improve oxygenation in infants with persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn (PPHN). Owing to its selective pulmonary vasodilator effects, iNO therapy is an important treatment for term newborns with hypoxemic respiratory failure due to PPHN. The Food and Drug Administration of the United States of America first approved iNO in 1999 for use as a medical gas to treat hypoxic respiratory failure associated with clinical or echocardiographic evidence of pulmonary hypertension in term and late preterm neonates. Thereafter, iNO therapy is clinically applied to treat PPHN in term and late preterm neonates without consensus.

Key Competitors of the Global Nitric Oxide Market are:

Mallinckrodt, Praxair, Air Liquide, Others and Also Covered Regional Players

Major Product Types covered are:

99.92% Purity

99.99% Purity

Other

Major Applications of Nitric Oxide covered are:

ARDS

PPHN

Other Diseases

Regional Nitric Oxide Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

