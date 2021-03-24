CFRP Market 2021- Top Fastest Growing Segments and Emerging Opportunities

The CFRP Market report provides a detailed analysis of the dynamic of the market with extensive focus on secondary research. The report sheds light on the current situation of the market size, share, demand, development patterns, and forecast in the coming years.

The report Global CFRP Market analyzes the strategy patterns, and forecast in the coming years. The report offers detailed coverage of CFRP industry and main market trends. CFRP are composite materials made through infusion of a resin and a carbon fiber reinforcement. They offer high weight savings, increased tensile strength, fatigue resistance, impact resistance and durability which make them ideal for use in diversified industrial applications. CFRP products are increasingly substituting metals in various automotive applications, primarily to reduce fuel consumption. They are used in manufacturing of tennis racquets, aerospace & automotive components, protective helmets, blades for wind turbines, molding compounds, plates for building & construction and imaging equipment structures. These materials can be used as a chemical or water purifier owing to carbon being a powerful absorbent.

CFRP products offer higher weight saving and thus a better fuel economy than the traditional materials such as steel and aluminum. Vehicle manufacturers are obliged to reduce the average energy consumption of vehicles, and this goal can be met using lightweight products. In addition, increased demands for eco-friendly and low VOCs products in vehicles enhance the need for CFRP products in automotive industry.

Key Competitors of the Global CFRP Market are:

Cytec Industries Inc., DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings B.V., Formosa Plastics Corporation, Hexcel Corporation, Jiangsu Hengshen Fibre Material Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd, SGL Carbon SE, Teijin Limited., Toray Industries, Inc., Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd.,, Others and Also Covered Regional Players

Major Product Types covered are:

Thermosetting

Thermoplastic

Major Applications of CFRP covered are:

Aerospace & Defense

Wind Turbines

Automotive

Sports Equipment

Building & Construction

Molding Compounds

Others

Regional CFRP Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

