Gluten Feed Market Would Witness Growth of CAGR During Forecast (2021-2026)

Corn gluten feed is a relatively high-fiber, medium energy, medium-protein product that is essentially fed to ruminants.

The largest markets for gluten feed include the Asia-Pacific and Europe, and they collectively account for more than 55% of the total consumption.

The Top key vendors in Gluten Feed Market include are:- Ingredion, Roquette, Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill, Tate & Lyle, Bunge, Grain Processing, Agrana, Commodity Specialists, Tereos Syral,, Others and Also Covered Regional Players

Major Product Types covered are:

Wheat

Corn

Barley

Rye

Others

Major Applications of Gluten Feed covered are:

The Cow

The Pig

Poultry

Aquaculture

Other

