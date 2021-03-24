SpaceX set to launch its first recycled rocket

SpaceX is about to launch its first recycled rocket.

The Falcon 9 rocket is on the pad at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center, poised for a Thursday evening liftoff. It’s the first time SpaceX founder Elon Musk has tried to fly a salvaged booster. The first stage landed on an ocean platform almost a year ago after a launch for NASA.

SpaceX refurbished and tested the booster, which still has its original engines. It’ll aim for another sea landing once it hoists a broadcasting satellite for the SES (S-E-S) company of Luxembourg.

Longtime customer SES is getting a discount for agreeing to use a recycled rocket, but won’t say how much. Martin Halliwell of SES calls it a “big step” for everyone.

SpaceX looks to save time and money through recycling.

https://pactforanimals.org/advert/free-hd-russia-vs-malta-live-stream-online-free-tv-channel-2021/

https://pactforanimals.org/advert/live-free-malta-vs-russia-live-stream-free-tv-coverage-in-hd-2021/

https://pactforanimals.org/advert/live-tv-russia-vs-malta-stream-online-now-for-free/

https://roadhaven.com/advert/free-tvrussia-vs-malta-live-stream-online-free-tv-coverage-2021/

https://roadhaven.com/advert/free-tv-russia-vs-malta-live-stream-online-full-match-free/

https://roadhaven.com/advert/watch-malta-vs-russia-live-stream-online-free-tv-coverage-2021/