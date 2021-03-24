Atrial Fibrillation Market Global Industry Overview By Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors, Historical Analysis, Opportunities and Industry Segments Expected for Rapid Growth

Atrial Fibrillation Market By Product (EP Ablation Catheters, EP Diagnostic Catheter, Mapping and Recording Systems, Cardiac Monitors or Implantable Loop Recorder, Access Devices), Application, By End-User, And Segment Forecasts, 2016 2026

The Atrial Fibrillation Market is estimated to reach USD 14.68 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Research Genics. This can be mainly associated with the growing incidences of chronic heart diseases such as hypertension, obesity, and diabetes are leading to rising heart problems along with technological advancements that are expected to become the most common growth factors globally in the coming years.Expanding efforts initiated by significant companies for the development of advanced products will boost market growth. Also, the rising number of people suffering from high blood pressure and heart diseases are some of the common risks and surging need for advanced treatment. Atrial fibrillation (AF) is a kind of cardiac arrhythmia that is caused by unusual electrical activities in the atria. It can persist with no symptoms, but most common signs connected with it are palpitations, fainting, and chest pain. AF is confirmed by an electrocardiogram which presents an absence of the P wave and variable rate of ventricular contractions. These irregularities of the sino-atrial node in the regular cardio-electric impulses are the result of intervention from uncontrolled electric impulses causing from roots of pulmonary veins, consequently leading to the conduction of an irregular heartbeat. The most common type of arrhythmia is known as atrial fibrillation, according to WHO. Increasing prevalence of diseases such as hyperthyroidism, mitral stenosis, high blood pressure, pneumonia, pulmonary embolus, and obesity are one of the most significant triggering factors responsible for the high predominance of this disorder.

Due to the presence of key players, favorable reimbursement policies, and rising number of chronic diseases along with several initiatives initiated by the government, North America accounts for the largest share of 42.3% of the market in 2018.Abbott Laboratories, Atricure Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Microport Scientific Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biosense Webster, Inc., St. Jude medical, Inc., Siemens AG, Medtronic Plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Cardiofocus, Inc., Biotitic Se & Co. Kg, Inc., Carima, Inc., Ncontact, Inc., Agricore, Inc.EP Ablation Catheters, EP Diagnostic Catheter, Mapping and Recording Systems, Cardiac Monitors or Implantable Loop Recorder, Access Devices

