Anxiety Disorder and Depression Treatment Market Global Industry Overview By Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors, Historical Analysis, Opportunities and Industry Segments Expected for Rapid Growth

Anxiety Disorder and Depression Treatment Market By Drug class (Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs), Antidepressant Drugs), By Therapies (Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT), By Devices, By Application, and End-users And Segment Forecasts, 2016-2026

The Global Anxiety Disorder and Depression Treatment Market is forecast to reach USD 18.90 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Research Genics. The market is mainly driven by increasing prevalence of mental health issues and disorders like anxiety disorder and depression. It is one of the significant contributing factor boosting the global anxiety disorder and depression treatment market. Apart from that, the rise in graying population who are susceptible to mental health issues like Alzheimer’s, trauma, is also acting as a driving factor for the global Anxiety Disorder and Depression Treatment Market. The demand for anxiety disorder and depression treatment product has significantly increased because of the minimal side effects associated with different drug classes like antidepressants.However, rise in the rate of drug withdrawals, an increasing number of a generic drug, the occurrence of mental health issues that are drug resistant and ineffective pipeline are some of the factors, which may have had an adverse impact on the growth of the market. In spite of these restraints, the fact that individuals are becoming more aware of mental health issues and associated adverse impact on leading a normal life result in having a positive impact on the market.

North America occupies the largest market share of depression and anxiety treatment. The dominance of North America in the Anxiety Disorder and Depression Treatment Market is primarily because of a large number of the population suffering from mental health issues like stress-related disorder, anxiety, and depression. Another mentionable factor contributing to market share being held by North America is the easy accessibility of the antidepressant market. The Asia Pacific region is another significant market for Anxiety Disorder and Depression Treatment Market. This region has significant potential and can make a major contribution to the market, which follows North America in terms of the market share held by it. Key players are continuously focusing on strategies associated with mergers and acquisitions to expand the market.Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Inc., Lundbeck A/S, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Sanofi- Aventis, Merck & Company, AstraZeneca PLC., Eli Lilly, Forest Laboratories, and Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs), Antidepressant Drugs, Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT)

