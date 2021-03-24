Antifungal Drugs Market Global Industry Overview By Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors, Historical Analysis, Opportunities and Industry Segments Expected for Rapid Growth

Antifungal Drugs Market By Drug Class (Azoles, Echinocandins, Polyenes, Allylamines, and Others), By Dosage Form, By Indication, By Distribution Channel, And Segment Forecasts, 2016-2026

The antifungal drug market is projected to register a CAGR of 1.4% in terms of value, from 2019 to reach USD 13.03 Billion by 2026. Antifungal drugs are used to treat fungal infections. Rising prevalence of fungal infections and fungal diseases is one of the most significant factors anticipated to boost the market demand in the upcoming years. Though most of the infections caused by fungus are non-fatal in nature but cause great inconvenience in the people suffering from it and as a result would require proper medication for their cure.An increase in the level of disposable income of the people coupled with increasing awareness towards healthy well-being is likely to boost the growth of the market in the future. An increase in the population of people with weak immunity who are vulnerable to fungal infection and an increase in the elderly population are also forecasted to drive the market in the future.

Additionally, increased investments made in R&D along with public-private partnership agreements in the pharmaceutical industry to come up with novel and more effective drug for treating fungal infections as well as the increasing demand for OTC (over-the-counter) antifungal drugs especially for treatment for skin related infection is causative of the growth of the market.

Availability of generic drugs and conventional therapies for fungal infections may create hindrances in the growth of the market in the forecast period.Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Enzon Pharmaceuticals Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Abbott, Sigma-Aldrich, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, and Astellas Pharma Inc. among others.Azoles, Echinocandins, Polyenes, Allylamines, and Others

