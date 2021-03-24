Antidiabetics Market Global Industry Overview By Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors, Historical Analysis, Opportunities and Industry Segments Expected for Rapid Growth

Antidiabetics Market By Patient Type (Pediatric, Adult, Geriatric), By Application (Type I Diabetes And Type II Diabetes), By Product, By Administration Mode (Insulin Syringe/Insulin Pen, Insulin Pump, Intravenous Infusion, Oral), And Segment Forecasts, 2016-2026

The Antidiabetics Market is estimated to reach USD 134.23 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Research Genics. This can be mainly associated with the rising predominance of diabetes due to unhealthy dietary habits including tobacco smoking, alcohol consumption, coupled with physical inactivity will act as a high impact rendering factor for industry growth.Expanding efforts initiated by significant companies for the development of advanced products will boost market growth. The anti-diabetics market comprises drugs, which are used for diabetes mellitus treatment and are also known as oral antihyperglycemic/hypoglycemic agents. The market has grown remarkably in recent years with the rising predominance of diabetes mellitus. Thus, due to the increasing population size with diabetes affecting middle age groups and children across all age groups globally, systemic therapies for diabetes have enhanced the market growth further.

Due to the presence of key players, favorable reimbursement policies, and rising number of chronic diseases along with several initiatives initiated by the government, North America accounts for the largest share of 33.5% of the market in 2018. Rising aged population, adopting unhealthy habits, increasing obesity, and lack of physical movement are expected to be the vital factors for enhancing diabetes among people over the next couple of years.Eli Lilly, Novartis, Bayer Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Novo Nordisk, Merck, Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical and Sanofi.Pediatric, Adult, Geriatric,Type I Diabetes And Type II Diabetes,Insulin Syringe/Insulin Pen, Insulin Pump, Intravenous Infusion, Oral

