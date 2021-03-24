Surgical Glue Market Global Industry Overview By Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors, Historical Analysis, Opportunities and Industry Segments Expected for Rapid Growth

Surgical Glue Market By Product (Natural and Synthetic), By Indication, By Application (Cardiac surgery, Pulmonary surgery, Vascular surgery, Liver and spleen lacerations, Orthopedic surgery, Burn bleeding, Plastic surgery, Wound management, Neurosurgery, General surgery, and Others), By End-use, By 2026 And Segment Forecasts, 2017-2026

The global Surgical Glue market is expected to reach USD 7.89 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Research Genics. This is mainly contributed by the increase in number of accident cases. The technological advancements in the healthcare industry, as well as the increase in the aged population, will drive the growth of the market. Moreover, the adoption of surgical glue as a substitution of sutures (stitches) is another factor fueling the growth of the market.

Some of the advantages of these adhesives include rapid wound closure, painless application, reduced risk of needle sticks, and absence of suture marks. Surgical glue (tissue adhesive or liquid stitches) are used to close both major and minor wounds, such as lacerations, incisions made during surgeries, and injuries on the face or in the groin. However, surgical glue is more expensive than sutures. Some people are even allergic to it. Moreover, the glue cant be used on someone having an increased risk of slow wound healing, such as diabetes and other health conditions.Braun Medical Inc, Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC, Medtronic PLC, Baxter International Inc, CryoLife Inc., Cohera Medical Inc, Adhesys Medical GmbH, Arch Therapeutics Inc, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, and Lifebond Machines Pvt. Ltd, among others. The companies have adopted various strategies including mergers and acquisitions, contracts, agreements, and partnerships to hold ongoing trails and come up with new developments in the market.Natural and Synthetic,Cardiac surgery, Pulmonary surgery, Vascular surgery, Liver and spleen lacerations, Orthopedic surgery, Burn bleeding, Plastic surgery, Wound management, Neurosurgery, General surgery, and Others

