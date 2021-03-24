Injectable Drug Delivery Market Global Industry Overview By Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors, Historical Analysis, Opportunities and Industry Segments Expected for Rapid Growth

Injectable Drug Delivery Market By Type (Formulation and Devices), By End-User (Hospital, Home Care, Ambulatory Care, Physician Offices or Clinics, and Others) By Application (Autoimmune Diseases, Oncology Disorders, Others) And Segment Forecasts, 2016-2026

The Injectable Drug delivery Market is estimated to reach USD 1,085.80 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Research Genics. This can be mainly associated with the growing incidences of chronic diseases along with technological advancements that are expected to become the most common growth factors globally in the coming years.The rise in the number of chronic diseases like cancer and diabetes along with abundant growth in technological advancements has led to the rising demand for injectable drug delivery worldwide. Injectables allow maximum availability of the drug unlike other traditional forms of drug delivery as it avoids the first pass metabolism. The devices are manufactured and are built to provide medications to the specific needs of the patients. Injectable drugs can be self-administered without the need for medical assistance with the help of self-injectable drug delivery devices. Technology advancements have emerged in the biologics market, which is expected to increase the usability of these injectable devices further in the challenging disease areas. Self-injection devices allow patients to manage diabetes and insulin levels with pen-injectors, auto-injectors, and needle-free injectors.

Due to the presence of key players, favorable reimbursement policies, and rising number of chronic diseases along with several initiatives initiated by the government, North America accounts for the largest share of 31.3% of the market in 2018.Nova Nordisk A/S, Becton Dickinson, Baxter International, Pfizer, Sanofi, InjexPharma GmbH, Terumo Corporation, Unilife Corporation, Vetter Pharma-Fertigung GmbH & Co. KG., Gerresheimer AG, Schott AG, and Eli Lily & Company.Formulation and Devices,Hospital, Home Care, Ambulatory Care, Physician Offices or Clinics, and Others,Autoimmune Diseases, Oncology Disorders, Others

