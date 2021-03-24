Community activists challenge selection of de-escalation officer in Des Moines

Metro community activists said a de-escalation instructor with the Des Moines Police Department should be pulled from the job due to his past use of excessive force.

In 2013, Des Moines police officer Michael Fong was involved in a violent confrontation while working on Court Avenue. His actions resulted in an $800,000 settlement in an excessive force lawsuit.

Within the last year, he took on a new position as a de-escalation officer.

Sharon Zanders-Ackiss, with Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement, said she believes Fong’s past should be considered disqualifying.

“I thought it was a travesty that someone with Michael Fong’s background would be providing de-escalation training when he was part of an $800,000 lawsuit settlement for excessive force,” Zanders-Ackiss said.

Zanders-Ackiss said learned about Fong’s new role last week and asked Des Moines City Manager Scott Sanders to remove him.

“Why would you think that was a good idea that you would put this officer in that position knowing the uprising we’ve had and the trust factor?” she said.

The Des Moines Police Department said Fong is well-qualified for the position based on his complete career performance.

According to the police department, Fong’s career includes multiple commendations and time spent as an officer in the Marine Corps.

Sanders said in a statement Tuesday that he supports Fong’s placement as a de-escalation instructor because of his experience in military and law enforcement training.

