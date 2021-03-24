Reynolds: Iowa on target to open vaccines to all by April 5

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday that the state is still on target to open COVID-19 vaccines to all Iowans by April 5.

Reynolds said the White House informed her that Iowa can expect to see about 25,000 additional doses of the vaccine starting next week, which will total about 128,000 doses per week.

“That will include an additional 18,000 J&J doses, which will be used for employer vaccination clinics the week of March 29,” Reynolds said. “The administration anticipates that we will receive an even larger allocation of J&J vaccine the week of April 5, and that should continue increasing during the weeks after that.”

Reynolds said more than 517,000 Iowans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, representing 21.3% of Iowa. Iowa’s entire eligible population 18 and up has received at least a single dose. Additionally, she said 82% of Iowans 65 years and older have received at least one dose.

The governor also spoke about her plan to ensure minority communities in Iowa get access to the vaccine.

The state also announced new help for renters and home owners who are still struggling to make ends meet because of the pandemic.

KCCI’s Todd Magel was at Wednesday’s news conference and will have more on the KCCI Breaking News and Weather App and KCCI 8 News.

