‘It’s hard to understand such a senseless loss’: Reynolds responds to deadly prison assault

Gov. Kim Reynolds commented Wednesday after two people were killed in a prison attack in the eastern Iowa town of Anamosa.

Both the Iowa Department of Corrections and Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating, but details remain limited. Reynolds asked Iowans to join in prayer.

Advertisement

“Yesterday at the Anamosa State Penitentiary, two Correctional Facility employees tragically lost their lives with attacks,” Reynolds said. “I’m going to ask all Iowans to join me in lifting up their grieving families, friends and colleagues in prayer. It’s hard to understand such a senseless loss, but it’s my hope that the prayers of our state may offer some sense of peace and comfort during this difficult time. I also want to recognize the leadership and the staff at the animals of facility, and the Department of Corrections. This is an extremely difficult situation. You’ve lost two of your own. And I want you to know that all of us stand united and ready to support you. I also want to acknowledge and thank the Department of Public Safety’s Division of Criminal Investigation, whose team is on the ground, and working hard to ensure that justice is realized. We will have more details about the situation and the progress of the investigation later. This will be shared at a press conference in Anamosa, and until then, we ask for your patience and respect for the families.”

Play Video

PREVIOUSLY

The Department of Corrections’ flag flew at half-staff in Anamosa Tuesday afternoon, as the head of the union representing prison workers expressed sadness following the deaths of two employees at the state penitentiary earlier that morning.

“I am sick to death over this,” AFSCME Council 61 President Danny Homan said.

Officials say at around 10:15 a.m., an inmate attacked staff and other inmates in the prison’s infirmary, seriously wounding a nurse and a corrections officer. Security restrained the inmate as officers tried to save their lives, but it was too late. The two staffers succumbed to their injuries.

Homan says staff at the historic prison have to deal with some of Iowa’s most violent offenders.

“Oh there’s murderers inside that prison. There’s rapists inside that prison. I’m talking this is the worst of the worst,” Homan said. “Every day they walk through that, turn the key, they’re putting their life on the line.”

While officials have released few details of the attack, Homan has long raised concerns of inadequate staffing.

“I have said for years that someday the practices of this department was gonna cost somebody their life, and unfortunately it cost two people their lives,” Homan said.

In a statement, Gov. Kim Reynolds sent condolences and said in part the state will “exhaust every available resource to deliver justice to those who committed this act and bring a sense of closure and peace to the victims’ families.” Homan says he wants to make sure this never happens again.

Officials haven’t identified the staff members killed in the attack or the inmate accused of doing it. It’s thought to be the first fatal attack on Iowa prison staff since 1969.

The Iowa Department of Corrections says the Anamosa State Penitentiary is a medium-maximum security facility.

It houses around 950 inmates. The state says about 321 people work there.

https://coloradohorseforum.com/advert/watch-live-belgium-vs-wales-live-stream-online-full-soccer-match-2021/

https://coloradohorseforum.com/advert/free-tv-wales-vs-belgium-live-stream-online-full-soccer-match-free/

https://coloradohorseforum.com/advert/soccer-tvbelgium-vs-wales-live-stream-online-free-tv-coverage-2021/

https://www.telerealrd.com/advert/live-tv-belgium-vs-wales-live-stream-online-now-for-free/

https://www.telerealrd.com/advert/live-tv-wales-vs-belgium-live-stream-online-now-for-free/

https://www.telerealrd.com/advert/crackstream-belgium-vs-wales-live-stream-online-match-2021/