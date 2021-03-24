Charity calendar recreates iconic movie posters with older Americans as models

A group of residents in an independent living community struck a pose for charity.

Advertisement

The residents of Brightwood Living in Lutherville, Maryland, came together to recreate famous movie posters for a charity calendar.

“I just was thinking about something we could do during the pandemic, said Mary Bauer, Brightwood’s director of marketing and sales. “And I see all of our residents as stars, and it just kind of came together.”

The residents were paired up with posters based on their personalities, including a nationally-ranked skeet shooter who remade the “Annie Get Your Gun” poster.

How COVID-19 sparked new LGBTQ community-buildingWATCH: How COVID-19 Sparked LGBTQ Community-Building

Dr. Nancy Grasmick stepped in for Marilyn Monroe, and she definitely felt some jitters at first. But she explained, “I thought, ‘Well, I want to do this. It’s fun.’ And I don’t care what happens, and I don’t care what people think. I love doing this.”

The calendars raised money for the Maryland Food Bank. But the shoot also helped the residents cut loose a little bit amid the pandemic.

“It gave us something to think about and play with and have fun in a year that hasn’t been a whole lotta fun,” said Bill Kitchel, one of the models.

Stitch brings you heartwarming stories from a community just like yours. It celebrates our hometown heroes and is inspired by communities, revitalized. Stitch is committed to honoring our history, celebrating our potential and highlighting the tales that bring us together. Every day, we are stitching together the American story.

Want more stories like these? Follow Stitch on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

https://jobzone.publishersweekly.com/profile/online-watch-free-2021-godzilla-vs-kong-full-hd-123movies/1606635/

https://jobzone.publishersweekly.com/profile/full-watchhdgodzilla-vs-kong-2021-free-fuil-downward-online-123movies/1606657/

https://jobzone.publishersweekly.com/profile/kong-vs-godzilla-full-movie-2021-online-free-hd-123movies-download/1606664/

https://jobzone.publishersweekly.com/profile/vodlocker-watch-godzilla-vs-kong-2021-online-full-hd-free/1606685/

https://jobzone.publishersweekly.com/profile/godzilla-vs-kong-full-movie-watch-online-free-hd-quality-123movies/1606696/

https://jobzone.publishersweekly.com/profile/watchdownward-hd-to-4k-godzilla-vs-kong-2021-free-online-123movies/1606703/

https://jobzone.publishersweekly.com/profile/123moviesfreewatchgodzilla-vs-kong-2021-full-movies-1080p4k-quality/1606714/

https://jobzone.publishersweekly.com/profile/watchfreemovies-godzilla-vs-kong-2021-full-movies-4k-quality-download-free/1606730/

https://pactforanimals.org/advert/watch-hd-godzilla-vs-kong-full-movie-online-free-now-2021-2/

https://nonprofits.uwm.edu/profile/123movies-watch-zack-snyders-justice-league-2021-full-hd-movie-online-stream/1604324/

https://nonprofits.uwm.edu/profile/watch-zack-snyders-justice-league-2021-full-movie-online-download-1080p-/1604334/

https://nonprofits.uwm.edu/profile/watch-zack-snyders-justice-league-full-hd-movie-2021-watch-online-download/1604341/

https://nonprofits.uwm.edu/profile/123movieshd-watch-godzilla-vs-kong-2021-full-movie-downward-online-free/1604203/