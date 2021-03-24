Final acts announced for 2021 Iowa State Fair Grandstand lineup

DES MOINES, Iowa —

Iowa State Fair officials on Wednesday announced the final act for the 2021 Grandstand lineup.

Cole Swindell and Dustin Lynch co-headline a concert on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, they join other country, Christian, pop, rock and classic rock acts already announced.

Fair officials said Cole Swindell has racked up an impressive resume, including nine number one singles as a performer and 11 number one singles as a songwriter, a 1 billion-plus audience reaching single for “You Should Be Here,” eight Platinum singles and more. With over 2.22 billion total career streams, Dustin Lynch has earned industry recognition with Billboard Music Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards and CMT Music Awards nominations.

Cole Swindell and Dustin Lynch

Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets: $30 – 52

Tickets On Sale: Friday, March 26, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at www.iowastatefair.orgor 800-514-3849

*All safety precautions per COVID-19 will be taken as required in August 2021

The following show tickets are already on sale: Casting Crowns with special guest Jordan Feliz (Aug. 12), Blake Shelton with special guest Matt Stell (Aug. 13), Sam Hunt with special guest Kip Moore (Aug. 14), Boyz II Men with Bell Biv DeVoe (Aug. 15), The Beach Boys with special guest Hanson (Aug. 17), Styx with special guest Tesla (Aug. 18), Chris Stapleton with special guest Nikki Lane (Aug. 19), Five Finger Death Punch with special guest All That Remains (Aug. 20), Keith Urban with special guest Russell Dickerson (Aug. 21), The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour Featuring Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, John McFee (Aug. 22). Available tickets can be purchased at www.iowastatefair.org.

