Contract Research Outsourcing Market Industry Share, Top Companies, Size Expansion, Segments, Revenue, Statistic, Demand Analysis and Future Insight

Contract Research Outsourcing Market Analysis, By Product Type (Early Phase Development Services, Clinic Research Services, Laboratory Services, Laboratory Services, Consulting Services) By Therapeutic Area Type (Oncology, Central nervous system disorders, Immunological Disorders, Diabetes) By End Use, Forecasts to 2026

The global Contract Research Outsourcing market was valued at USD 38.18 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 68.14 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.4%. Contract research organization (CRO) is an organization which provides support services on a contract basis to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical devices industries. A CRO offers services such as, Project management, Clinical trial data management, Database design & build, biopharmaceutical development, data entry & validation, biologic assay development, medicine and disease coding, safety and efficacy summaries, and many others.In key recent developments, LabCorp, an American life sciences company, completed the acquisition of Chiltern, a leading clinical R&D provider in Sept 2017, Chiltern will become part of the LabCorps Covance Drug Development business. The acquisition created will widen Covances market offerings and will improve focus on the emerging and mid-market segments. The global Contract Research Outsourcing market is propelled by several factors such as Increased demand and a rising number of clinical trial all over the globe, pharmaceutical companies focusing on research and development, and creating novel and futuristic products, increased outsourcing activities, rise in the demand of Specialized Testing Services, emerging new market places, and innovative technologies developing more efficient and safer products, strategic developments by market players such as partnerships and agreements, increased research and development budget and, pressure on pharmaceuticals due to fierce competition in the market.

The Contract Research Outsourcing market is much fragmented and includes a large number of pharmaceutical leaders as well as emerging players. Additionally, these emerging players have a good opportunity to enter the Contract Research Outsourcing market, owing to increased research and development funding, and demand for clinical trials all over the globe.Charles River Laboratories, Parexel International, IQVIA, Covance, PRA Health Sciences, LabCorp, Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD), Clinitec, ICON plc, Medidata Solutions, EPS International, and others.Early Phase Development Services, Clinic Research Services, Laboratory Services, Laboratory Services, Consulting Services,Oncology, Central nervous system disorders, Immunological Disorders, Diabetes

