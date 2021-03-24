Antiviral Drugs Market Industry Share, Top Companies, Size Expansion, Segments, Revenue, Statistic, Demand Analysis and Future Insight

Antiviral Drugs Market Analysis, By Type (Branded and Generic) By Application (HIV, Hepatitis, Herpes Simplex Virus, Influenza & Others) By Mechanism of Action (Nucleotide polymerase inhibitors, Reverse transcriptase inhibitors, Protease inhibitors & Others), Forecasts to 2026

The global antiviral drugs market was valued at USD 49.87 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 71.48 billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.6%. Antiviral drugs are medicines that reduce the intensity of flu viruses to reproduce. Antiviral drugs help to diminish the duration of flu symptoms in otherwise healthy children and adults and may lessen the severity of common flu symptoms. Antiviral drugs are suggested for both treatment and prevention of flu.Antiviral drugs work best when consumed within 48 hours of beginning of flu symptoms, but they may still offer benefits when taken later depending upon the nature of the flu. They may also reduce the risk of complications such as ear infections in children, respiratory complications requiring antibiotics, and hospitalization in adults. Viruses use the host’s cells to replicate thus, creating a safe and effective antiviral drug is tough. Most antivirals are used for specific viral infections, while a broad-spectrum antiviral is effective against a wide range of viruses.

Huge target population is provided by increasing frequency of STIs caused by human immunodeficiency virus and human papillomavirus. Moreover, rising incidences of viral infection along with increase in public awareness, rise in healthcare expenditure, effective investments on R&D and development of severe and life-threatening diseases is likely to foster the growth of the global antiviral drugs market.Gilead Sciences, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers-Squibb, AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla, and Dr ReddysBranded and Generic,HIV, Hepatitis, Herpes Simplex Virus, Influenza & Others,Nucleotide polymerase inhibitors, Reverse transcriptase inhibitors, Protease inhibitors & Others

