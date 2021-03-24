Fluoxetine Market Industry Share, Top Companies, Size Expansion, Segments, Revenue, Statistic, Demand Analysis and Future Insight

Fluoxetine Market Size by Type (Tablets, Capsules, Oral Solutions), by Application (Depression, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder, Panic disorder, Bulimia Nervosa and Others), Share & Trends Analysis Report By Region, Competitive Strategies and Segment Forecasts to 2016-2026

This report on the Fluoxetine market is a thorough analysis of the size, share, demand, growth, gross profits, earnings, and revenue of the industry. It evaluates the data gathered to give an extensive view of the trends of the industry and predicts the possible developments in the forecasted duration. For this study, the historical data has been collected from the years 2016 and 2017 while taking 2018 as the base year to estimate the rise of the industry in the years 2019 to 2026.

Sold under many brand names such as Prozac and Sarafem, Fluoxetine is an anti-depressant used in the treatment of Depression; Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder, wherein recurring thoughts lead to compulsive behaviors/repetitions; Panic disorder, Bulimia Nervosa, a severe eating disorder signified by bingeing, which is followed by methods to prevent weight gain; and others. It may also decrease the risk of suicide of the elderly, i.e., people over the age of sixty-five years.

WHO has opined that by 2020, depression will become the second-largest disease in the world. Every year the number of suicides due to depression takes a toll of more than 1 million with China alone registering approximately 90 million patients. The analytics show that almost 80% of the patients can achieve clinical cure if they follow a standard treatment procedure. The global depression drug marketplace is expected to cross USD 18 billion by the end of 2024, of which Fluoxetine is speculated to hold a significant share. The key strategic developments in the Fluoxetine industry comprises of the R&D, new product launch, joint ventures, and collaborations. The rising number of patients suffering from depression is a major driving factor for the market, while the side effects of Fluoxetine might impede market growth. The side effects include trouble sleeping, loss of appetite, sexual dysfunction, rash, dry mouth, and abnormal dreams. Severe side effects include serotonin syndrome, seizures, and mania and an increased risk of bleeding out. It may also increase suicidal tendencies in people under 25 years old. Nonetheless, the Fluoxetine business will grow steadily during the forecast period, with Asia-Pacific exhibiting the highest potential for growth due to countries like China having a high number of patients.Tablets, Capsules, Oral Solutions,Depression, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder, Panic disorder, Bulimia Nervosa and Others

