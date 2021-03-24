Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccine Market Industry Share, Top Companies, Size Expansion, Segments, Revenue, Statistic, Demand Analysis and Future Insight

Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccine Market Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Conventional Vaccines, Emergency Vaccines), By Application, By Region, Competitive Strategies and Segment Forecasts to 2016-2026

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

This report on the Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) vaccine market offers an extensive investigation of the trends to estimate its growth in the near future. It provides historical analysis and evaluates the trends observed in the data gathered to speculate the growth in its size, share, demand, total earnings, and revenue. It considers the years 2016 and 2017 to collect historical data while considering 2018 as the base year to draw a prediction for the years 2019 to 2026. This study indicates a stable CAGR in the forecasted duration and discusses those sectors that might boost the development of the industry.

The Global value of the FMD Vaccine Market was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2017 and is expected to cross USD 3 billion in 2025 with an approx growth rate of 8% CAGR from 2019-2026. Foot and Mouth Diseases (FMD), also known as the hoof-and-mouth disease, is an infectious and possibly fatal disease that affects cleft hoofed animals. The mammals which are prone to FMD include cattle, pigs, goats, sheep, antelopes, deer, bison, gazelles and camelids. This illness is caused due to picornavirus, a virus belonging to the family Picornaviridae. The means of spreading can be both immediate and backhanded. The FMD virus causes a high fever for 2 to 6 days, which is followed by blisters in the mouth and on the feet that can cause physical disability.

Foot and Mouth diseases cause high dullness and pain in animals, which in turn leads to financial loss due to low production of milk and dairy products. Grown-up animals can recover from this disease, but young animals have a high mortality rate as because resistance isnt developed at such stage. FMD is highly infectious as it can spread from the contact of infected animals, farming equipment, feed, clothing, vehicles, and predators. Further on, the quarantine of FMD needs a lot of time and effort. There has been an increase in the demand for animal products such as milk, meat, and fabric which attract huge investments to be made in this industry. Both government and private business owners face massive loss due to the slaughter of the affected animals. In some developing countries, livestock account for one of the contributors. The World Organisation for Animal Health categorizes countries to be in one of three disease states with regard to FMD: FMD-free with vaccination, FMD present with or without vaccination, and FMD-free without vaccination. These reasons are the driving factor for the rise of the FMD vaccine marketplace.

FMD virus is continuously evolving and mutating, which makes it challenging to create new vaccines against the host of viruses. There is an ever-growing need in the improvement of the vaccines. The competition in this field is influenced by the adoption of rapid treatment options, research of new ways to treat FMD, optimal capital utilization, and strategic collaboration with the government.Conventional Vaccines, Emergency Vaccines

