Erythropoietin (EPO) Drugs Market Industry Share, Top Companies, Size Expansion, Segments, Revenue, Statistic, Demand Analysis and Future Insight

Erythropoietin (EPO) Drugs Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Drug Class (Biologics, Biosimilars), By Product (Epoetin-alfa, Epoetin-beta, Darbepoetin-alfa & Others), By Application, By Region, Competitive Strategies and Segment Forecasts to 2016-2026

This report on the Erythropoietin (EPO) Drugs market offers an extensive analysis of the trends to estimate its growth in the near future. It provides historical analysis and evaluates the trends observed in the data gathered to speculate the development in its size, share, demand, total earnings, and revenue. It considers the years 2016 and 2017 to collect historical data while considering 2018 as the base year to draw a forecast for the years 2019 to 2026. This investigation indicates a stable CAGR in the forthcoming years, and the study discusses those sectors that might boost the growth of the industry.

The entire Erythropoietin (EPO) Drugs market had a valuation of more than USD 7 billion in 2016 and is expected to cross USD 12 billion by 2020. It is awaited to witness a CAGR of 12% during the predicted time period.

Erythropoietin, a hormone produced by the kidney, is responsible for promoting the formation of red blood cells. The kidney cells, which make Erythropoietin, release it when the oxygen level in the body gets low. This low oxygen level may be due to the lower red blood cells count or of hemoglobin, which is responsible for carrying oxygen throughout the body. Too little erythropoietin will result in a few red blood cells (RBCs), which may lead to anemia. Too much erythropoietin may cause in the increase of the blood viscosity and lead to a kidney tumor. In simple terms, an abnormal amount of erythropoietin may cause kidney disease and bone marrow disorders. Erythropoietin is used to combat such problems.

EPO drugs are used in the treatment of End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD), Anemia, Cancer, and HIV. This industry is favored to gain a boost in the upcoming years due to the increase is the number of patients facing such conditions. One restraint in this marketplace is that EPO drugs have a high cost and so the need of for low-cost therapeutics has increased, particularly in developing countries such as the Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa. The low-cost demand for EPO drugs in these regions has resulted in the development of EPO biosimilar. Among the synthetic EPO drugs, Epoetin alfa and its advance version, Darbepoetin alfa, are the most commonly used drugs which account for about 80% of the EPO drugs business. With the rise of low-cost alternatives, the adoption rates for EPO drugs are increasing in developing countries at a significant rate. The demand for EPO drugs is growing with its increasing application in neural diseases and healing wounds. North America owns the global erythropoietin drug market share in terms of revenue because of the patent expiration of biologics. In Europe, EPO drugs production is on the rise due to favorable reimbursement policies, comparatively less strict regulations, and fast approvals of EPO drugs.Biologics, Biosimilars,Epoetin-alfa, Epoetin-beta, Darbepoetin-alfa & Others

