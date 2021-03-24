Medical Foods Market Industry Share, Top Companies, Size Expansion, Segments, Revenue, Statistic, Demand Analysis and Future Insight

Medical Foods Market Study, By Product (Pills, Powder), By Route (Oral, Enteral), By Sales Channel (Institutional, Online, Retail), By Applications (Diabetic Neuropathy, Chronic Kidney Disease, Minimal Hepatic Encephalopathy, Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea, Other) Forecasts To 2026

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/sample-report/340004/Medical Foods Market Study, By Product (#sample

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

The global medical foods market was valued at USD 17.27 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 29.54 billion by 2026, at a CAGR 6.9% Specially formulated and intended for the dietary management of a disease that has distinctive nutritional needs that cannot be met by normal diet alone are known to be medical foods. Under the supervision of a physician, medical foods are to be consumed or administered enterally and are planned for a specific dietary management of a disease or a condition for which distinctive nutritional requirements, based on recognized scientific principles are established by medical evaluation.Medical foods are not required to undergo premarket review or approval by FDA. Furthermore, they are relieved from the labeling requirements for health claims and nutrient content claims under the Nutrition Labeling and Education Act of 1990. Medical foods are customized for both pediatric and adult use and are available in a variety of forms, including powders, liquids, capsules, tablets, and bars. Additionally, they are specialized blends of macronutrients, vitamins, minerals, phytochemicals, and botanicals or preparations composed of a single nutrient.

The global medical foods market is driven by increase in the burden of chronic diseases around the world. Enteral administration is harmless as compared to the parenteral option as there is lesser risk of infection and it offers physiological benefits, viz., the upkeep of small intestine mass and pancreatic function. Technological progressions have abridged the cost of enteral drug administration, making it profitable. Thus, a shift toward enteral nutritional products and increase in demand for personalized medicine in developed countries are expected to fuel demand for medical foods in the near future. North America is expected to dominate the market with a market share of xx% during the forecast period.Protruding players operating in the market include Danone, Primus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Nestl, Abbott, Meiji Holdings and Co., Targeted Medical Pharma, Inc., Mead Johnson & Company, LLC., Accera, Inc., and Alfasigma.Pills, Powder,Oral, Enteral,Institutional, Online, Retail,Diabetic Neuropathy, Chronic Kidney Disease, Minimal Hepatic Encephalopathy, Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea, Other

Click to know more about product @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/340004/Medical Foods Market Study, By Product (

________________________________________