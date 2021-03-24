Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Industry Share, Top Companies, Size Expansion, Segments, Revenue, Statistic, Demand Analysis and Future Insight

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market By Histology (Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Large Cell Carcinoma and Adenocarcinoma), By Treatment (Surgery, Radiation, Chemotherapy, and Targeted Therapy Drugs), By Drug Class, And Segment Forecasts, 2016 2026

The global non-small cell lung cancer market is forecast to reach USD 10.53 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Research Genics. Non-small cell lung cancer accounts for approximately 85% of all lung cancers.The rise in the number of people suffering from non-small cell lung cancer is one of the major factors driving the global non-small cell lung cancer drugs market growth. The risk factors such as air pollution, cigarette smoking, passive smoking, and occupational exposure are increasing the incidence of the disease globally.

One of the major drivers of the non-small cell lung cancer is the strong drug pipeline and recent drug approvals. The innovation of new drugs and their approvals for the treatment of the disease is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market.

One of the challenges of the non-small cell lung cancer market is the high cost of treatment. The disease can be treated by chemotherapy, surgery, targeted therapies, radiation therapy, and immunotherapy, which is quite expensive. Thus, the high cost of the treatment will hamper the growth of the market.Tarceva, Avastin, Gemzar, Alimta, Taxotere, AstraZeneca, Roche, Merck KGa, Nlyte, and Panduit Corp. The companies have adopted various strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to hold ongoing trails and come up with new developments in the market.Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Large Cell Carcinoma and Adenocarcinoma,Surgery, Radiation, Chemotherapy, and Targeted Therapy Drugs

