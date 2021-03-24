Global Sulforaphane Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Sulforaphane is an anti-cancer compound in cruciferous vegetables, mostly commonly credited to Broccoli. It appears to have general but potent antioxidant and possible anti-inflammatory actions, with the former similar to curcumin.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sulforaphane in France, including the following market information:

France Sulforaphane Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France Sulforaphane Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kg)

France Sulforaphane Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kg)

Top Five Competitors in France Sulforaphane Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Sulforaphane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Sulforaphane production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:

France Sulforaphane Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kg)

France Sulforaphane Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

0.1% -1% Sulforaphane

1%-10% Sulforaphane

Other Grade

France Sulforaphane Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kg)

France Sulforaphane Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Health Care Products

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Sulforaphane Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Sulforaphane Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Total France Sulforaphane Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kg)

Total France Sulforaphane Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Brassica Protection Products

Seagate

Lingeba Technology

Zhe Jiang Teley

Pioneer Herb Industrial

Xian Yuensun Biological Technology

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sulforaphane Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 France Sulforaphane Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: France Sulforaphane Overall Market Size

2.1 France Sulforaphane Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 France Sulforaphane Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 France Sulforaphane Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sulforaphane Players in France (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top France Sulforaphane Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 France Sulforaphane Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 France Sulforaphane Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 France Sulforaphane Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sulforaphane Companies in France, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 France Manufacturers Sulforaphane Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sulforaphane Players in France

3.8.1 List of France Tier 1 Sulforaphane Companies

3.8.2 List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sulforaphane Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – France Sulforaphane Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 0.1% -1% Sulforaphane

4.1.3 1%-10% Sulforaphane

4.1.4 Other Grade

4.2 By Type – France Sulforaphane Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – France Sulforaphane Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – France Sulforaphane Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – France Sulforaphane Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – France Sulforaphane Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – France Sulforaphane Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – France Sulforaphane Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – France Sulforaphane Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – France Sulforaphane Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – France Sulforaphane Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Health Care Products

5.1.3 Other

5.2 By Application – France Sulforaphane Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – France Sulforaphane Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – France Sulforaphane Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – France Sulforaphane Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – France Sulforaphane Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – France Sulforaphane Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – France Sulforaphane Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – France Sulforaphane Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – France Sulforaphane Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Brassica Protection Products

6.1.1 Brassica Protection Products Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Brassica Protection Products Business Overview

6.1.3 Brassica Protection Products Sulforaphane Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Brassica Protection Products Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Brassica Protection Products Key News

6.2 Seagate

6.2.1 Seagate Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Seagate Business Overview

6.2.3 Seagate Sulforaphane Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Seagate Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Seagate Key News

6.3 Lingeba Technology

6.3.1 Lingeba Technology Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Lingeba Technology Business Overview

6.3.3 Lingeba Technology Sulforaphane Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Lingeba Technology Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Lingeba Technology Key News

6.4 Zhe Jiang Teley

6.4.1 Zhe Jiang Teley Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Zhe Jiang Teley Business Overview

6.4.3 Zhe Jiang Teley Sulforaphane Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Zhe Jiang Teley Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Zhe Jiang Teley Key News

6.5 Pioneer Herb Industrial

6.5.1 Pioneer Herb Industrial Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Pioneer Herb Industrial Business Overview

6.5.3 Pioneer Herb Industrial Sulforaphane Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Pioneer Herb Industrial Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Pioneer Herb Industrial Key News

..…continued.

