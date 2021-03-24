Halitosis Treatment Market Industry Share, Top Companies, Size Expansion, Segments, Revenue, Statistic, Demand Analysis and Future Insight

Halitosis Treatment Market By Type (Pathological and Non-Pathological), By Indication, By Diagnostic Tests, By Drug Treatment, By End Users, And Segment Forecasts, 2016 2026

The Global Halitosis Treatment Market is forecast to reach USD 23.21 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Research Genics. The condition has several reasons such as diet, medication, poor health hygiene, diabetes, GERD, lactose intolerance, and gum diseases. It is a major issue across the globe where a moderate case of halitosis is high, but severe cases are limited to 5% of the population. Increase in the number of people suffering from halitosis coupled with rising awareness regarding the disease and its treatment is boosting the market. In the US, approximately 80 million people spend more than USD 10 Billion annually on oral hygiene products.Growing consumption of tobacco and alcohol are major factors that lead to halitosis. Chronic diseases such as failure of liver, cancer, and metabolic diseases also lead to halitosis. Gastrointestinal disease is another major factor leading to halitosis. The market experienced increased demand by a rise in initiatives taken by the governments and advancement in technology. However, a dearth in the knowledge of the diseases and its treatments is anticipated to limit the market growth.

North America dominated the market for halitosis treatment. The region has high awareness regarding oral health. Prevalence of gastrointestinal disease in the region is also a major factor for halitosis among the population. Increase in the consumption of coffee, alcohol, and other sugary drinks are also propelling the growth of the market. Increase in demand for innovative medical technology is another reason why North America dominated the market.Colgate-Palmolive Company, All USA Partners LLC. Dr. Harold Katz, LLC, Rowpar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Abbott, Listerine, AstraZeneca, Oral B, Novartis, GSK, Pfizer, Philips Oral Healthcare, and Roche.

