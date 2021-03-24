Nucleic Acid Testing Market Showing Impressive Growth by Industry Trends, Growth Outlook ,Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast Research, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecasts

Nucleic Acid Testing Market By Product Type (Ligase Chain Reaction, Whole Genome Sequencing), By Technique (Probe amplification systems, Signal amplification) By Application, and By End-user (Hospitals, R&D Centers) And Segment Forecasts, 2016 2026

The Global Nucleic Acid Testing Market is forecast to reach USD 4.10 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Research Genics. The main application of the nucleic acid test is associated with detecting viral RNAs and DNAs in a blood sample. It is because of the convenience associated with nucleic acid testing; it has turned out to be one of the most highly used and preferred testing process in the healthcare sector. In the absence of any previous indications, a health issue can be identified with the help of nucleic acid tests. The nucleic acid test is also helpful in dealing with false reactive interpretations. It is considered as a detection process that, apart from providing with accurate analysis, is one of the fastest available procedure as compared to other testing processes.

Various factors are promoting the growth and demand for nucleic acid testing. One of these contributing factors is increase in the rate of technological advancements in the healthcare industry. An increase in the demand for technologically advanced methods in context to sample extraction, preparation, testing, and amplification for nucleic acid-like RNA and DNA along with strategic agreements with manufacturers of renowned research institutions are promoting research activities, which is forecasted to have a positive impact on the market.

Applicability of nucleic acid testing in detecting pathogens in the blood is a significant factor in boosting the market. An increase in the rate of incidence of healthcare conditions like genetic disorders and chronic diseases like cancer have occurred in the last decade. Such increase in the mentioned healthcare conditions is one of the primary driving factors for the market. The fact that nucleic acid testing helps in early identification of these health conditions is a reason for its high application in the healthcare sector, further promoting the market.

In spite of the significant advantages associated with nucleic acid testing, safety concerns related to the process remains a significant obstacle in its market growth.

In regards to region analysis, North America can be seen to dominate the market, which is mainly due to rise in incidents of cancer and infectious diseases, increase in investment in R&D and technological advancements associated with genetic engineering from this region. Applied Gene Technologies, Abbott, Affymetrix, Becton Dickinson, Illumina, Inc., Bio-Rad, Diadexus, Elitech Group, Exact Sciences, Kreatech/Leica, Perkin Elmer/Caliper, Siemens Healthineers, and Dickinson and Company.

The companies have focused on different strategies, including acquisitions, mergers to retain its current market share and come up with new developments in the market.Ligase Chain Reaction, Whole Genome Sequencing,Probe amplification systems, Signal amplification) By Application, and By End-user (Hospitals, R&D Centers,

