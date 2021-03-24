Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market Showing Impressive Growth by Industry Trends, Growth Outlook ,Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast Research, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecasts

Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market By procedure (Fresh Non donor, Fresh Donor, Frozen Donor, Frozen Non donor, Embryo/Egg Banking), End User (Fertility Clinics, IVF Center, Hospital), By Technology, And Segment Forecasts, 2016-2026

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/sample-report/339986/Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) M#sample

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

The Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market is expected to reach USD 50.71 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Research Genics. This can be mainly associated with the continuous growth in infertility rate, increasing knowledge and acceptance of assisted reproductive technologies socially, which are expected to further accelerate the market growth globally. Based on statistics, rise in ovulation disorders, increasing unhealthy eating habits which in turn result in obesity are also some of the factors that help to grow the size of the global market.Assisted reproductive technology (ART) is the treatment for fertility in which eggs are separated surgically from the women ovaries and are mixed with the male sperms in the laboratory. Further, they are either passed to the ovaries or are donated to another woman. ART does not involve the treatment where only sperms are handled, or pills are taken to spur egg production. ART can be used to bypass fertility problems while conserving the genetic connection. The worlds first test tube baby was born in Britain in 1978, and by 2012, around 1.5 million ART cycles were conducted worldwide annually. Nevertheless, almost 76.7% of ART procedures failed, and about 23.3% were successful. Generally, ART is suggested when other methods have not been successful and when there is various male infertility or tubal blocking.

APAC is forecasted to be the fastest growing market with the highest rate of 10.0% during the forecast period. The drivers for the growth of this region are delayed family planning and relatively lower treatment value. ASPIRE (APAC Initiative on Reproduction), held on 4th April 2014, to guide the healthcare professionals on how to help the patients on several infertility treatments and to enhance the quality of patient care.Bloom IVF Centre, California Cryobank, Parallabs, Anecova, OvaScience, Origio, Merck KGaA, Microm Ltd., Cooper Surgical, Inc, Irvine Scientific and Hamilton Throne Ltd., Ferring PharmaceuticalsFresh Non donor, Fresh Donor, Frozen Donor, Frozen Non donor, Embryo/Egg Banking

Click to know more about product @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/339986/Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) M

________________________________________