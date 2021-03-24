Advanced Wound Care Market Showing Impressive Growth by Industry Trends, Growth Outlook ,Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast Research, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecasts

Advanced Wound Care Market Product Type (Active Wound Care, Wound Therapy Devices and Moist Wound Dressings), Wound Type and End User (Home Care, Hospitals & Clinics And Others) – Global Forecast 2026.

The Advanced Wound Care Market is forecasted to grow from USD 10.34 billion in 2018 to USD 14.89 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by increasing incidences of diabetes and its prevalence, increasing geriatric population, increasing wound ulcer prevalence, advancing technology in advanced wound care products, increased funding for wound care research, and increasing awareness programs on wound management.Rising geriatric population base at high risk of chronic wounds will support advanced wound care products demand. The rising pool of patients suffering from chronic injuries causes significant cost burdens on healthcare systems worldwide.

It is predicted that the existing and rising cost burden of these chronic wounds will drive investment in advance wound care technology that will have a significant positive impact on the growth of industry. However, prohibitive costs of advance wound care products, which often undermine affordability of treatment, will in the foreseeable future hinder industry growth.

Impaired or delayed healing of the wound in chronic diseases as well as after surgical procedures poses serious threat to patients and puts them at risk of infection, amputation and death.The major players in the market are Smith & Nephew (UK), Mlnlycke Health Care (Sweden), B. Braun (Germany), ConvaTec Group (UK), Coloplast (Denmark), Integra LifeSciences (US), 3M (US), Cardinal Health (US), Acelity L.P. (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Paul HARTMANN (Germany), Medline Industries (US), Advanced Medical Solutions Group (UK), BSN medical GmbH (Germany), MiMedx Group, Inc. (UK) and othersActive Wound Care, Wound Therapy Devices and Moist Wound Dressings

